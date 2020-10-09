Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Dragnet Recruitment 2020 Form | See 10 Vacancies at Dragnet Solution Today Here – You will see Dragnet Recruitment 2020 Form here. There are more than 10 Vacancies at e-recruiter.ng or dragnetnigeria.com for Dragnet Solutions Today – Apply here!

Dragnet Solutions Limited is recruiting for multinationals in the oil and gas, banking, Engineering and FMCG sectors with operations in all part of Nigeria.

If you want to secure a job under dragnet solutions, then you need to read this guide very well (I recommend you read it well).

We would like to first inform you that all recruitment into dragnet solutions isn’t paid for – It’s all Free.

So are you ready to explore list’s of all available job vacancies at dragnet solutions today? Do you want to know if there’s any job that will fit you. If yes, kindly read through the guide below:

Requirements for Dragnet Solutions Limited latest Vacancies in Nigeria

If you’re in Nigeria and you need a job to work as a dragnet staff, then you will need to read through the requirements below:

You must be a Graduates from any Higher institution

Your NYSc certificate must be intact and ready to be used.

You must be computer literate.

Dragnet Solutions limited will also require your WAEC, Neco or any secondary school certificate equivalent.

You must be willing to work with team (Team work is vital)

If you can’t dress properly, then the job is not for you (You must learn how to dress good all the time).

How to Apply for Dragnet Recruitment at e-recruiter.ng?

You can visit e-recruiter.ng to fill all the current job opening for fresh and experienced graduates positions. To do that, kindly use a laptop and register for Dragnet job at dragnet careers portal.

Ensure you review your application form before submitting it online. Don’t submit the dragnet recruitment form without properly checking you information.

Note:

You have to update your CV so it meets the latest CV format.

Dragnet Solutions will always get back to you regarding your application status. If you’re shortlisted for interview, screening, test, then dragnet solutions will let you know about what to do about Dragnet Solutions Limited Aptitude Test.

Always check your e-mail for latest news update about employment and deployment by dragnet Nigeria.

