WAEC Recruitment 2020: Massive Vacancies at West African Examinations Council – The West African Examinations Council, a sub-regional organisation responsible for the conduct of a variety of examinations in the English-speaking West African countries, invites applications, to be completed online, from suitably qualified persons to fill the vacant position below in its Nigeria National Office: Visit https://recruitment.waec.com.ng to apply.
1) VACANCY INFORMATION For EXAMINATIONS OFFICER (ACCOUNTS) WAEC Recruitment 2020
Possession of First Degree in Accountancy, Banking and Finance and Insurance from any recognised University. Possession of one year mandatory (NYSC) Certificate or Certificate of Exemption. Applicants must be Computer Literate.
All Applicants must possess five (5) credits in SSCE/WASSCE including English Language and Mathematics at a sitting or six (6) credits at not more than two (2) sittings including English Language and Mathematics.
DURATION OF APPLICATION
Application details should be completed and submitted not later than Jan 31, 2020.
NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
2) VACANCY INFORMATION for EXAMINATIONS OFFICER (GENERAL DUTIES) WAEC Recruitment 2020
Possession of First Degree in any discipline from any recognised University. Possession of one year mandatory (NYSC) Certificate or Certificate of Exemption. Applicants must be Computer literate.
All Applicants must possess five (5) credits in SSCE/WASSCE including English Language and Mathematics at a sitting or six (6) credits at not more than two (2) sittings including English Language and Mathematics.
DURATION OF APPLICATION
Application details should be completed and submitted not later than Jan 31, 2020.
NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
3) VACANCY INFORMATION for EXAMINATIONS OFFICER (ICT) WAEC Recruitment 2020
Possession of First Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering and Electrical/Electronics from any recognised University. Possession of one year mandatory (NYSC) Certificate or Certificate of Exemption.
All Applicants must possess five (5) credits in SSCE/WASSCE including English Language and Mathematics at a sitting or six (6) credits at not more than two (2) sittings including English Language and Mathematics.
DURATION OF APPLICATION
Application details should be completed and submitted not later than Jan 31, 2020.
NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
4) VACANCY INFORMATION for ASSISTANT EXAMINATIONS OFFICER III (ACCOUNTS) WAEC Recruitment 2020
Possession of OND, NCE or their equivalent in Accountancy, Banking and Finance and Insurance from any recognised Institution or, Accounting Technicians Scheme (ATS) Certificate of ICAN or ACCA. Applicants must be Computer Literate.
All Applicants must possess five (5) credits in SSCE/WASSCE including English Language and Mathematics at a sitting or six (6) credits at not more than two (2) sittings including English Language and Mathematics.
DURATION OF APPLICATION
Application details should be completed and submitted not later than Jan 31, 2020.
NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
5) VACANCY INFORMATION for ASSISTANT EXAMINATIONS OFFICER III (GENERAL DUTIES) WAEC Recruitment 2020
Possession of OND, NCE or their equivalent, in any discipline from any recognised Institution. Computer literacy will be an added advantage.
All Applicants must possess five (5) credits in SSCE/WASSCE including English Language and Mathematics at a sitting or six (6) credits at not more than two (2) sittings including English Language and Mathematics.
DURATION OF APPLICATION
Application details should be completed and submitted not later than Jan 31, 2020.
NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
6) VACANCY INFORMATION for ASSISTANT EXAMINATIONS OFFICER III (ICT) WAEC Recruitment 2020
Possession of OND in Computer Studies, Computer Engineering and Electrical/Electronics from any recognised Institution.
All Applicants must possess five (5) credits in SSCE/WASSCE including English Language and Mathematics at a sitting or six (6) credits at not more than two (2) sittings including English Language and Mathematics.
DURATION OF APPLICATION
Application details should be completed and submitted not later than Jan 31, 2020.
NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
