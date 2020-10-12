NNPC/NAOC/OANDO Joint Venture Tertiary Scholarship Scheme 2020/2021

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NNPC/NAOC/OANDO Joint Venture Tertiary Scholarship Scheme 2019/2020 – The NNPC/NAOC/OANDO Joint Venture in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility invites suitably qualified applicants for its 2019/2020 Session Tertiary Scholarship Scheme, effective August 1st to October 31st 2021 – Apply here!

2020/2021 NNPC/NAOC/OANDO Joint Venture Tertiary Scholarship Scheme

Category of Awards

Host Communities Merit Award – For applicants strictly from NAOC Host Communities

National Merit Award – For applicants from Non-Host communities.

Requirements

To qualify for consideration, applicants MUST be:

Registered Full TIME undergraduates in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions

Certified 100 level students at the time of application (Only students admitted in 2019/2020 academic session)

Note: The following categories of students should not apply:

200 level students and above

Current beneficiaries of similar Awards from other Companies and Agencies

Dependents of NAOC/NAE/AENR/NACPFA

Additional Information

Only Indigenes of NAOC Host Communities in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Imo States SHOULD apply for the Host Communities Merit Award.

Only applicants studying Engineering, Geology, Geosciences and Agricultural Science are eligible for the National Merit Award.

The Aptitude Test

The aptitude test will take place at designated centers to be communicated to applicants on a later date and applicants are to fully bear the cost of transportation to and from Aptitude test centres.

Application Closing Date

31st August, 2019.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click Here to Start Application Online

Application Instruction

Before you start this application, ensure you have clearly scanned copies of the following documents: Passport photograph with white background not more than 3 months old (450px by 450px not more than 200kb) School ID Card O’level Certificate Admission Letter Birth Certificate Proof of Local Government Area of Origin Letter from Community Paramount Ruler (Only Applicants for Host Communities Merit Award) Letter from CDC Chairman (Only Applicants for Host Communities Merit Award). JAMB Result

Ensure the documents are named according to what they represent to avoid mixing up documents during upload

Ensure you attach the appropriate documents when asked to upload

Ensure to provide valid Email and Phone Contact for effective communication

To apply, follow the steps below:

Click on “Apply Now” tab.

Click on “Register Now” to create an account.

Proceed to your email box to activate your account

Click on www.scholastica.ng/schemes/naocscholarships to return to Scholarship site

Enter your registered email and password to upload your information.

Enter your personal information, National Identification Number (if available), educational information, other information and upload required scanned documents.

Ensure the name used in application matches the names on all documentation in same order. Upload a sworn affidavit or certificate if otherwise.

Ensure you view all documents after uploading, to eliminate errors during uploading.

When asked to upload photo, a passport photograph with a white background is preferable.

Recheck application information to avoid errors

Click “Apply Now” to submit information

You will receive an email and a sms that confirms your application was successful.

Return to www.scholastica.ng , enter your Email and Password to download your profile and proceed to have your Head of Department sign the document.

Upload a scanned copy of the signed profile, this would be used for verification.

If National Identification Number (NIN) number was not available in step 6, to obtain your National Identification Number (NIN) Visit http://ninenrol.gov.ng to register and learn more about the National Identity Number Click “Create Account” and fill in the required fields Login with Email and Password to complete the form After completion, schedule a date for photo and finger print capture Visit any of the capture centres https://www.nimc.gov.ng/?q=nin-registration-centres to complete the registration process and obtain your National Identity Number You can also do your total registration at the NIMC office

Return to www.scholastica.ng/schemes/naocscholarships and update application with National Identification Number (NIN) to ensure completion.

Note