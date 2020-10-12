Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Delta States Bursary and Scholarship Board Students’ Special Assistance Scheme 2020/2021 – The Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board is committed with a clear mandate to be a leader in support of the pursuits of academic excellence and to make bursary and scholarship easy and readily accessible to all our students across the globe using modern technologies in the delivery of our services – Apply here!

The Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board has announced the commencement of the online bursary registration of students for the State Government’s 2020/2021 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme (SSAS) from Friday, 15th February to Wednesday 13th March, 2021.

Applications are therefore invited from qualified Delta State Students in Public Government Owned Tertiary Institutions to participate in the 2020/2021 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme (Bursary Award).

Delta States Bursary and Scholarship Board 2020/2021 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme (Bursary Award)

Eligibility

All Applicants must:

Be of Delta State Origin;

All applicant above 18 years of age MUST have registered with National Identification Management Commission (NIMC);

All applicant below 18 years of age MUST submit JAMB registration number;

Be a Registered full time student only of any Public Tertiary Institutions;

Diploma, Masters and PhD Students are not eligible;

Either be in Second year or above (200 to 500 level) in the Universities; Or Be in ND II, HND I and HND II in the Polytechnics / Monotechnics;

Be in 200 level and above for all Higher Institution

Only approved public and private owned schools (University, Polytechnics and College of Educations) are Eligible to apply

Have a CGPA of 2.20 and above in the previous academic year’s examination.

Application Closing Date

13th March, 2021.

Apply here!