BREAKING: INEC announces date for 2023 Presidential election

October 15, 2020 Ezekiel Enejeta LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




BREAKING: INEC announces date for 2023 Presidential election – Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday disclosed that the 2023 Presidential election will hold on the 18th of February 2023.

In his good will message at the inauguration of the special adhoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution, Prof Mahmood told members of the House of Representatives that they have about 855 days before the next general election.




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Ezekiel Enejeta 232 Articles
Ezekiel Enejeta is a graduate of mass communication and a passionate journalist, his flair for writing has led him into pursuing a career in news reporting. He currently serve as the editor of Financial Watch. He can be contacted via phone call at 08141171945
Facebook

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*