BREAKING: INEC announces date for 2023 Presidential election – Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday disclosed that the 2023 Presidential election will hold on the 18th of February 2023.

In his good will message at the inauguration of the special adhoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution, Prof Mahmood told members of the House of Representatives that they have about 855 days before the next general election.