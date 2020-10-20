Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Wema Bank promotes 214 staff – Wema Bank has promoted 214 of its staff members as part of its policy to reward good performance.

The promotion cuts across several departments and grades, including senior, middle and junior staffers.

The bank’s Chief Human Resources Officer Mrs Ololade Ogungbenro said the promotion was part of the bank’s objectives to maintain a vibrant workforce by rewarding hardworking staff members.

She said: “2020 has been a difficult year for all us but as a bank. We have had to depend on the commitment, innovative efforts, passion and dedication of our staff to ensure we continue to deliver refreshing digital solutions to our teeming customers.

“Wema Bank is known for maintaining a motivated workforce with high standards of professionalism, innovation and excellence. Despite the current challenges of the Nigerian business terrain, the recent promotion is our way to reassure staff of the bank’s commitment to maintaining overall workforce motivation and support their career growth.”

Mrs Ogungbenro added: “While it may be impossible to promote everyone, measures have been taken to ensure the career growth of all staff through special courses, training and other strategic partnerships.

“We have rebuilt our training school, the Purple Academy, which serves as a pathway for new staff to join the bank as well as a learning centre for staff members to increase individual and organisational productivity. We have also partnered with Coursera, one of the largest online courses and training platform in the world, to deliver free courses to staff to enable an increase in capacity, modern-day work practices and knowledge across several areas,” she explained.