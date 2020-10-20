Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Bank to begin BVN registration for 774,000 SPW jobs – Heritage Bank Plc has said it is set to commence the account opening with Bank Verification Numbers for the earmarked 774,000 participants of the Special Public Works programme in their branches throughout the 774 Local Government Areas.

The bank said this in a statement on Monday titled ‘Heritage Bank to engage 774, 000 jobs Special Public Works programme November 1’.

It said the participants were to be paid an allowance of N20,000 only, monthly and the programme was to kick off from November 1, 2020, and a total of 129 LGAs had been assigned to Heritage Bank Plc.

The bank said the SPW was a post-COVID-19 poverty alleviation initiative approved by the Federal Government and the Federal Ministry of State for Labour and Employment to implement 774,000 Jobs in all the 774 LGAs in Nigeria for a period of three months.

As part of the modalities of the programme, it said, the six participating banks had been mandated to open accounts for all the beneficiaries and capture their BVNs.

It added that a special feature form had been provided by the Federal Government to capture participant’s bio-data for the exercise.

In a bid to align with the rudimentary arrangements, the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Fela Ibidapo, disclosed that Heritage bank had prepared seamless process flow for the commencement of the BVN enrolment/ account opening documentation of the assigned shortlisted beneficiaries.

“For locations that the bank does not have physical presence, the agency banking team has engaged super agents to cover these areas and ensure smooth on boarding in such locations,” he said.

He stated that Heritage Bank would adhere strictly to the beneficiary list forwarded to the bank from the Federal Government for account opening/BVN enrolment to avoid any infractions and work according to the rules set by the government and its agency, National Directorate of Employment.