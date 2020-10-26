portal.npower.gov.ng – 2020 N-Power Recruitment Application Portal

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

The N-Power Recruitment Application Portal portal.npower.gov.ng for 2019/2020 is currently receiving applications. Read this post further to see requirements, qualifications, npower application registration procedures on the official N-Power Portal (npower.fmhds.gov.ng) – Apply here!

N-Power Recruitment 2019/2020 Application Form Portal – www.portal.npower.gov.ng. Check all the important and useful information for Npower Recruitment 2019. We want to give useful info to as many applicants as possible to be successful in the upcoming Npower 2019 recruitment which was initiated by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

How to Apply for NPower Recruitment Application on portal.npower.gov.ng

If you want to apply for Npower programme, kindly visit apply.npower.gov.ng. but at the moment, yhe portal is not yet opened for new applications, kindly bookmark this page and visit this page regularly to be updated when the form is out.

Kindly note that the application for Npower is also free. No payment is to be made to anybody or agency claiming to be a representative of Npower.

The only official website for Npower recruitment is www.portal.npower.gov.ng. Apart from that, this is also Npower login portal which is npvn.npower.gov.ng. Candidates who want to Apply and be shortlisted for Npower have to know the requirements, the different stages of the recruitment and other important information.

Npower has various programmes for Graduates and Non-Graduates which include:

Npower Teach

Npower Agro

Npower Tax

Npower Build

Npower Knowledge

N-POWER CREATIVE

N-POWER HEALTH

N-POWER TECH HARDWARE

N-POWER TECH SOFTWARE

Npower Recruitment Requirements.

Unemployed graduates or non-graduates

Must be between 18-35 years old

Basic illustration skills will be an advantage for animation and graphic arts

For Script Writing, creative writing skills and analytical writing skills will be an advantage

Problem solving skills

Ability to undertake self-tutorship

Detail-oriented

Analytical

Disclaimer: It is important to note that the NPower Recruitment form is not yet out. This page will be updated once the form is out. You can keep visiting this page and www.npower.gov.ng to stay updated once the form is out.

Important Points to Note on Npower Recruitment.

There are lot of things you should take into consideration when applying for Npower Recruitment 2019. Getting the right information at the right time is very important which means you need to be visiting Npower Portal on a regular basis.

Take note of the following information if you wish to be successful in getting employed by the Npower.

Your required credentials Scan copies of your Credentials Npower Shortlisted Candidates will be published shortly after Don’t pay anyone who claims he can help you get a Job in Npower

If you are interested in getting NPower latest news on Application Portal Opening Date, kindly leave a comment below and we will notify you immediately N-Power begins registration.