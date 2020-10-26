Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-Power Teach volunteers 2020 | www.npower.gov.ng/n-teach.html – Here's all you need to know about N-Power Teach volunteers and N-Teach official Portal at www.npower.gov.ng/n-teach.html.

You’ll be learning all the guidelines on how to become an N-Teach volunteer. If you need a job this year in Npower Nigeria Programme, then read this guide about npower teachers volunteers corps.

What is N-power Teach?

N-Teach is a social investment programme organized by Nigerian Federal government to help recruit, train and deploy teachers to different schools in Nigeria.

Npower teach is specially meant for teachers in Nigeria. If you’re a Nigerian and you’re a jobless teacher, then Npower teach is for you.

As an N-Teach volunteer, ou will be working as an support teacher in any school you’re been posted to.

About Npower Stem?

Before you can apply as a stem volunteers under Npower Teach, you’ll need to meet the below criteria:

Computer programming

Computer graphics design

Computer generated images

Animation

Server administration

Database management

Networking

Npower Teach volunteers Networks selection preference

Here, you’ll see what it will take you to become an N-Teach volunteer Coors. If you follow the guides listed below properly, then you will surely get seleted in npower teach online recruitment.

Polytechnic Degree: You can apply for npower Teachers corps with either an OND or HND degree.

University Degree: You can apply Npower teach programme if you have university degree form any government approved university in Nigeria.

List’s of Job Vacancies for N-Power Teach volunteers

If you’ve planned of joining npower teachers volunteers corps, then kindly ensure you checkmate the under listed recruitment opportunities under N-Teach below:

Professional Teaching

Researcher, Research Associate, Senior Research Analyst

Education Consultant, Associate,

Strategy Consultant

Education Services Manager

Project Manager

Project Supervisor

Social services analyst

Conclusion

Do you have questions about Npower teachers volunteers networks or how to Apply on Npower Portal?

Please kindly note that all recruitment exercise into npower teach is Free.