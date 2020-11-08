P-Yes Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 PDF DOWNLOAD | Also See P-Yes Recruitment Screening Date – Here’s P-Yes Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 PDF DOWNLOAD of over 774,000 applicants. You’ll also, have to see P-Yes Recruitment Screening Date for 2019/2020 List of Successful Candidates Aptitude Test Examination Invitation – See final shortlisted here!
Nonetheless, this page will direct you on the next step after the online registration.
P-Yes Recruitment list of successful shortlisted candidates for 2019/2020 Examination Screening Exercise and Aptitude Test Invitation is what next after registration.
Are you willing to DOWNLOAD The presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 PDF List? OR do you want to know if P-Yes Recruitment 2019/2020 Shortlisted Candidates list is out or not?
Although, we understand that, you’ve seen a whole lots of Fake & Legit information online about The presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme recruitment list, having said that; worry not! because we’re going to give you legit update.
Nevertheless, P-Yes will published lists of successful selected candidates through their official website: p-yes.gov.ng.portal
But despite that, right in this page, you’ll see how to check P-yes Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 List here.
The main essence of this, is to help you see how to download p-yes.gov.ng list of shortlisted candidates for 2019/2020 recruitment.
We advise you keep reading if you truly wants to see how to check your name on p-yes.gov.ng portal.
In short; the List of all successful candidates for p-yes shortlist is what you will discover from this page.
If you are ready to find out all those who got shortlisted on P-yes shortlisted candidates portal, just read the below information;
How to Check P-Yes Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 List
The bottom line:
Is that, we’re glad to bring it to you that p-yes Shortlist for 2019/2020 1st and 2nd Batch PDF lists will soon be uploaded online;
If you want to check your name CLICK HERE
Steps on How to Check P-Yes.gov.ng Names of Shortlisted Candidates
⇒ STEP 1
- GOTO Nigerian Custom Service Portal: https://p-yes.gov.ng
- Then, Login to your dashbord
- After that, click on the check shortlist ment button to check your name.
⇒ Step 2
For quick search, follow the steps below to check if you are among.
Step 1. Visit the official P-YES login portal using: applicant.p-yes.gov.ng/login
Step 2. Enter your phone number and password to login to your portal.
Step 3. Check to see if there’s a notification telling you that you have been preselected. If not, just check again some other time.
CONGRATULATIONS! for your shortlist. Be that as it may; you’ll now have to undergo a verification for final deployment.
P-Yes Shortlisted Candidates 2019 List Download Via State by State
All states are eligible and so, you are to download the list via your state.
How to Download P-Yes Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 PDF List
To download P-Yes Recruitment list:
- GOTO www.P-yes.gov.ng and download pdf list.
P-yes Shortlist 2019/2020 Screening Exercise Date/ P-Yes Recruitment Update for 2019
The bottom line: Is that, all aptitude test screening exercise for Nigeria presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme shortlisted candidates will be disclosed to the general public by the P-Yes official portal.
That is to say that, the date for the P-Yes Aptitude Test has not been fixed yet. It will be fixed as soon as registration closes.
However, we’re going to update you when the P-Yes aptitude test we take place. But, that will be possible if you continue to visit this site kindly subscribe to the site using your Email address for updates
What are the Requirements and Documents Needed for P-Yes.gov.ng Recruitment Examination/Aptitude Test 2019/2020?
The documents needed during P-yes Screening and Aptitude Test include:
- Online Form Printed Out after Registration
- SSCE/GCE/NABTEB/NECO Result
- B.SC/HND/ND/NCE
- Birth Certificate
- Medical Report
- FSLC Result
- LGA Certificate
- Passport Photograph
presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme 2019/2020 Recruitment Aptitude Test or Examination Center/Venue
The presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme aptitude test screening will take place in all the eligible states abd Local government to be Precise.
Nevertheless. you will be notify of any changes to where P-yes screening will hold.
Have P-Yes.gov.ng Stasrted Screening for 2019/2020
The presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme is yet to start screening exercise for 2019/2020 candidates!
P-Yes Shortlisting 2019 PDF Latest Updates
The entire process is completely free of charge. In other words, you don’t have to pay anyone a dime to get your name shortlisted.
You must take note that there are several fraudsters out there waiting to dupe you of your hard-earned money. Therefore, if anyone promises to include your name in the shortlist and demands that you pay them some money, run away as fast as you can from them. If possible, report them to the official email address of the scheme using [email protected]
The scheme aims to create not less than 774,000 empowerment opportunities. Therefore, if you miss out from the first batch of 100,000 shortlist, all you have to do is brace yourself up and try again.
Feel free to drop us a comment below.
Finally, Do you have any questions? feel free to let us know.
Disclaimer: We Do not have any influence on the ongoing registration. What we do provide, are the necessary information required for you to be selected on the recruitment registration program.
Reference/Sources
- https://p-yes.gov.ng
- And other recruitment sites.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?.