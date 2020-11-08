Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

P-Yes Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 PDF DOWNLOAD | Also See P-Yes Recruitment Screening Date

Nonetheless, this page will direct you on the next step after the online registration.

P-Yes Recruitment list of successful shortlisted candidates for 2019/2020 Examination Screening Exercise and Aptitude Test Invitation is what next after registration.

Are you willing to DOWNLOAD The presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 PDF List? OR do you want to know if P-Yes Recruitment 2019/2020 Shortlisted Candidates list is out or not?

Although, we understand that, you’ve seen a whole lots of Fake & Legit information online about The presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme recruitment list, having said that; worry not! because we’re going to give you legit update.

Nevertheless, P-Yes will published lists of successful selected candidates through their official website: p-yes.gov.ng.portal

But despite that, right in this page, you’ll see how to check P-yes Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 List here.

The main essence of this, is to help you see how to download p-yes.gov.ng list of shortlisted candidates for 2019/2020 recruitment.

We advise you keep reading if you truly wants to see how to check your name on p-yes.gov.ng portal.

In short; the List of all successful candidates for p-yes shortlist is what you will discover from this page.

If you are ready to find out all those who got shortlisted on P-yes shortlisted candidates portal, just read the below information;

How to Check P-Yes Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 List

The bottom line:

Is that, we’re glad to bring it to you that p-yes Shortlist for 2019/2020 1st and 2nd Batch PDF lists will soon be uploaded online;

Steps on How to Check P-Yes.gov.ng Names of Shortlisted Candidates

⇒ STEP 1

GOTO Nigerian Custom Service Portal: https://p-yes.gov.ng

Then, Login to your dashbord

After that, click on the check shortlist ment button to check your name.

⇒ Step 2

For quick search, follow the steps below to check if you are among.

Step 1. Visit the official P-YES login portal using: applicant.p-yes.gov.ng/login

Step 2. Enter your phone number and password to login to your portal.

Step 3. Check to see if there’s a notification telling you that you have been preselected. If not, just check again some other time.

CONGRATULATIONS! for your shortlist. Be that as it may; you’ll now have to undergo a verification for final deployment.

P-Yes Shortlisted Candidates 2019 List Download Via State by State

All states are eligible and so, you are to download the list via your state.

How to Download P-Yes Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 PDF List

To download P-Yes Recruitment list:

GOTO www.P-yes.gov.ng and download pdf list.

P-yes Shortlist 2019/2020 Screening Exercise Date/ P-Yes Recruitment Update for 2019

The bottom line: Is that, all aptitude test screening exercise for Nigeria presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme shortlisted candidates will be disclosed to the general public by the P-Yes official portal.

That is to say that, the date for the P-Yes Aptitude Test has not been fixed yet. It will be fixed as soon as registration closes.

However, we’re going to update you when the P-Yes aptitude test we take place. But, that will be possible if you continue to visit this site kindly subscribe to the site using your Email address for updates

What are the Requirements and Documents Needed for P-Yes.gov.ng Recruitment Examination/Aptitude Test 2019/2020?

The documents needed during P-yes Screening and Aptitude Test include:

Online Form Printed Out after Registration

SSCE/GCE/NABTEB/NECO Result

B.SC/HND/ND/NCE

Birth Certificate

Medical Report

FSLC Result

LGA Certificate

Passport Photograph

presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme 2019/2020 Recruitment Aptitude Test or Examination Center/Venue

The presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme aptitude test screening will take place in all the eligible states abd Local government to be Precise.

Nevertheless. you will be notify of any changes to where P-yes screening will hold.

Have P-Yes.gov.ng Stasrted Screening for 2019/2020

The presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme is yet to start screening exercise for 2019/2020 candidates!

P-Yes Shortlisting 2019 PDF Latest Updates

The entire process is completely free of charge. In other words, you don’t have to pay anyone a dime to get your name shortlisted.

You must take note that there are several fraudsters out there waiting to dupe you of your hard-earned money. Therefore, if anyone promises to include your name in the shortlist and demands that you pay them some money, run away as fast as you can from them. If possible, report them to the official email address of the scheme using [email protected]

The scheme aims to create not less than 774,000 empowerment opportunities. Therefore, if you miss out from the first batch of 100,000 shortlist, all you have to do is brace yourself up and try again.

