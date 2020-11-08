Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Sure-P Recruitment 2020/2021 | Application Registration Form – Sure-P Recruitment 2020/2021 | Application Registration Form is Here at (Sure-P portal) 46.38.183.172/Login.aspx, sure-p.gov.ng or Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program (Sure-P).

This recruitment guide is for Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program (Sure-P)2019/2020 recruitment.

Are you looking for Sure-P? Would you mind if we teach you how to register for 2020 Nigerian Sure-P jobs?

Sure-P recruitment 2020/2021 application registration form is what you are about to see here.

There are many thing you need to understand about Sure-P before you apply Here online.

In case you’ve not known before, Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program (Sure-P) online general 2020 recruitment is free, same with P-YES as well.

So now let’s walk you through the simple step by step guide on how to fill Sure-P application registration form 2019. Kindly calm down and read the full registration guidelines below:

Sure-P Recruitment 2020/2021 form requirements?

Here, you will get to know all the requirements for Sure-P 2019/2020 recruitment things you need to have before applying for Sure-P jobs in 2020. See all Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program (Sure-P) application RECRUITMENT requirements below:

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

Canditates applying for these positions must not be more than 30 years of age. Qualified Candidates are advised to visit the Sure-P website, 46.38.183.172/Login.aspx, sure-p.gov.ng and apply for the positions online. Applicants will be required to take an online qualifying examination Passing the relevant tests

The above guide is all you need to know about the general requirements for Sure-P recruitment 2019 form. If you still need an in-dept knowledge about some other Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program (Sure-P) criteria, kindly read the guide below:

You must be a Nigerian; either by birth or nationalisation.

Applicant must have a valid means of identification; A voters card, driving license or national immigration passport.

How to Apply For Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program (Sure-P) Recruitment 2019-2019

Kindly note Sure-P Recruitment 2019 online registration will be done via Sure-P Nigeria official website. You can visit Here:

The portal is the only place where you can apply for surep jobs.

Warning!

Please you need to note that Sure-P Recruitment 2019 IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE ONLINE. Don’t pay money to anyone to avoid Fraud.

Sure-P WILL NEVER REQUEST FOR YOUR MONEY FOR EMPLOYMENT. THE FORM IS NOT YET OUT NOW. WE WILL UPDATE YOU ONCE ITS OUT.

Sure-P Recruitment 2020 Application Closing Date:

You have to kindly note that, The 2020 Sure-P online Recruitment Closing Date Has Not Been Specified as of the time we published this recruitment form guide.

