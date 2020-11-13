Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Army DSSC recruitment screening date 2020… The Nigeria Army Direct Service Screening Date and latest information is what this page contains. Information we received is that candidates who applied for the 2020 Nigeria Army Direct Short Service Commission Recruitment is really concerned about the screening date for the Nigeria DSSC – View screening centers here!

Nigerian Army DSSC Screening Date 2020 is out & Shortlisted Names

The Nigerian Army Direct Service Screening Date (Nigerian Army DSSC Screening) 2020 and her latest information/update will be considered here. The information has it that candidates who applied for the 2020 Nigerian Army Direct Short Service Commission Recruitment are really concerned about the screening date for the Nigeria DSSC.

The screening will hold on 14th November 2020. Read on to get the full details.

General Update and Requirements for all Nigerian Army DSSC candidates 2020

Candidates are required to report at the interview venue on 16 November 2019 with the following: Writing materials including ruler and eraser.

2 pairs of plain white short sleeve vests.

2 pairs of navy blue shorts.

Canvas shoes/trainers and white socks.

Toiletries.

Set of cutleries including plates and drinking cups.

Beddings to include white bedspread and pillowcase.

4 copies of full size coloured photographs taken in standing position and in suit. The selection board will involve physical, medical and academic tests. There will also be an oral interview for all candidates. Candidates will be required to produce original and photocopies of the following: All academic/professional certificates including degree/HND, WASC/GCE or equivalent, Testimonials, First School Leaving Certificate, NYSC Discharge or valid Exemption Certificate as applicable in a file jacket.

Valid birth certificate as endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital, Local Government Council of birth or valid age declaration.

Valid certificate of state of origin.

Military Identity Card (for Service Personnel).

Letter of recommendation by the commanding officer for military personnel.

Letter of sponsorship in civil institution(s) for military personnel.

Printed Bank Verification Number (BVN) certificate authenticated by a bank.

Candidates who applied as Air Traffic Controllers under the Nigerian Army Aviation are to come with NCAA approved Air Traffic Control License. Candidates will be fed and accommodated for the duration of the interview. Candidates would be responsible for their transportation to and from the interview venue. 6. Candidates will not be allowed to use their personal/private vehicles at the interview venue. Visitors will not be allowed at the interview venue. Candidates will report to Headquarter 2 Division Nigerian Army, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment Ibadan Oyo State, on “14th November 2020”. Candidates will be received from 0800am. Candidates who arrive later than 6 pm on 14 November 2020 will be disqualified. A high standard of discipline is expected from all candidates. Candidates could be disqualified on disciplinary grounds.

Nigerian Army DSSC Screening Schedule 2020

The Nigeria Army Direct Short Service Screening Schedule and her latest news is what this page will show you. This page will also help you on how to check online for the screening date for the 2020 batch.

The screening date for the Nigeria Army short service commission has highly been sort for by a list of the applicant. On this page, I will show how to check the date for screening online, currently, the official screening date has been fixed to commence on 14th November 2020. See the list of Army DSSC shortlisted candidates for the screening exercise.

Refresh your email inbox and check back frequently for notification Visit the Nigeria Army portal via https://www.army.mil.ng/ or https://www.nigerianarmyms.ng/

If you have questions about Nigeria Army DSSC Screening Date, kindly drop your question in the comment box and we shall reply to you as soon as possible.

Recommended: The Nigeria Army DSSC screening past question will help you prepare for the exams. To download the past questions, click here.