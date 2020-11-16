Nigeria customs recruitment application Guidelines – customs recruitment portal – The Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment (NCS) for 2019 has started with the portal opened for application – Follow these steps carefully to ensure a successful application:

Log on to https://vacancy.customs.gov.ng

Select your preferred Cadre: Superintendent, Inspectorate or Assistant Cadre

The Superintendent Cadre are: senior ranking officers comprising of Assistant Superintendent of Customs. Applicants that are between the ages of 18-30 years Applicants who possess a Bachelor’s Degree or a HND equivalent in any of the following field of study and NYSC Discharge or Exemption Certificate

The Inspectorate Cadre are: Mid-Level officers comprising of Assistant Inspectors of Customs. Applicants who possess ND/NCE obtained from accredited Polytechnics in any of the listed fields of study in the cadre and NYSC Discharge or Exemption certificate Applicants that are aged 18 – 25years

The Assistant Cadre are : junior ranking officers comprising of Customs Assistant. Applicants who possess SSCE/NECO or GCE with credits in not less than 3 subjects including English and Mathematics obtained at one sitting and passes in at least two other subjects. OR GCE Ordinary level with passes in four subjects including English and Mathematics obtained at one sitting or five or more subjects including English and Mathematics obtained at not more than two sittings for Customs Assistant Grade II – CONSOL 04. Applicants must possess evidence of full course in Government approved first school leaving certificate or S.75 or JSSC OR relevant Trade Test certificate for Customs Assistant – CONSOL 03.

Read and understand Job function requirements to ensure that you are qualified and then proceed by clicking ‘APPLY FOR THIS JOB’

Complete the registration form by selecting your job function and basic information

Click and read through the Terms and Conditions on the link provided and check the box beside the link to confirm that you have read and understood the terms. Then confirm you are not a robot and click the APPLY button.

Go to your email and click the verification link sent to you to confirm your account

You will be redirected to a login page. Sign in with your email and password to access your dash board and begin your application

Biodata

Complete all relevant fields. Will Not Be allowed to progress to the next page if you do not fill all required fields in this section.

Note: that you have a status bar on the top right corner that shows you if your application is pending or has been completed

Passport photo upload

Upload your recent passport photograph which must meet the following specifications:

A JPG, JPEG, PNG image file.

Maximum file size of 200KB.

must be at least 600 x 600 pixels

if is a scanned photo, crop the image to show only your head and shoulders before you upload it.

Your photo must be a clear image of ONLY you (not blurry, grainy, or fuzzy) against a plain background.

If you wear a head covering daily for religious reasons, adjust it to provide a full-face view.

Your photo cannot be enhanced in any way (for example, no lenses, filters, text, emoji, stickers, etc.)

The photo must be a full face-and-shoulders shot, squarely facing the camera.

You must use a portrait (not landscape) photo that is correctly oriented

You cannot wear dark glasses.

Additional information

Select your Physical ability status, input your NYSC certificate number (Superintendent category only) and year of completion in the fields provided, select your preferred mode of identification and input the document number, input your height and chest measurement in two decimal places.

Qualifications

Complete all required and relevant fields as they apply to you:

Superintendent cadre – fill information on your O-Level qualification, BSC/HND qualification, additional degrees and professional certifications as they apply to you.

Inspectorate Cadre – fill information on your O-Level qualification, ND/NCE qualification and professional certificates as they apply to you

Assistant Cadre CONSOL 03: fill information on your first school leaving certificate or S.75 or Junior Secondary School certificate or trade test certificate as it applies to you CONSOL 04: fill information on your O-Level qualification and professional certificates as they apply to you

[Additional degrees and professional certifications are not compulsory for non-professionals]

Employment History [Applicable to Superintendent Cadre only – Optional]

Input details of your previous and current employments as it applies to you.

Document Upload

Upload Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age, Health certificate, Indigene certificate and other documents as they apply to you.

Documents must not be more than 200kb and must be in PDF format

Summary page

All the data you have entered on your application is displayed for your review and confirmation. Should there be any incorrect information, you can return to the relevant section and update your data.

Final Submission

Read the Disclaimer Note and confirm by clicking the checkbox beside it. Then click on ‘Confirm Data’ to lock your data for final submission.

YOU CANNOT EDIT ANY INFORMATION AFTER CLICKING CONFIRM DATA

Note that you can logout and return at a later time to continue your application.

Congratulations! You are ready to start your application