Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment final Shortlisted Candidates 2020 – (State by state final List) – The Nigerian Army (NA) has begun shortlisting candidates that applied for the 80 Regular Recruit Intake (80RRI) for physical screening and medicals 2020/2021 – View full list here!
The screening exercise of the Nigerian Army (NA) 80RRI Recruitment will come up soon and only candidates who are shortlisted for the screening exercise will participate.
In case you don’t know, the Nigerian Army 80rri Recruitment Form is now closed for 80RRI, if you have not applied, Kindly wait and apply for next year’s 80RRI.
How to Check Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates Pdf
Are you searching for the Nigerian Army 2020/2021 recruitment shortlisted candidates?, Have you applied for the 80RRI Recruitment Exercise and you are looking for where to download the list of successful candidates? If yes then this is where you can get the names of candidates shortlisted for the physical screening and medicals.
Be rest assured that if you completed your NA 80RRI Recruitment Application Form successfully, be expecting to be among the list of candidates that will be shortlisted.
Download Nigerian Army 80RRI Names of Successful Candidates PDF
Kindly note that the list will be released by all states of the federation on http://armyrecruitment.ng, if you want to view names of candidates shortlisted in PDF or none pdf in your state, kindly click on the Name of your state below to view shortlisted candidates.
Latest News Update on NA 80RRI Shortlist
The Nigerian Army has now uploaded the shortlisted candidates for the 80 Regular Recruit Intake for 2020/2021. Kindly click on your state above to be able to see names of candidates shortlisted for the screening exercise.
