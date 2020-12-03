How to Retrieve NSCDC Application Code 2020 – Check Status here

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to Retrieve NSCDC Application Code 2020 | Cdfipb.careers – Check Status: How to Retrieve NSCDC Application Code 2020 | Cdfipb.careers – Civil Defence Recruitment – As the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced the shortlisting of applicants for computer based aptitude test, many applicants are having difficulties login in to the portal on https://www.cdfipb.careers.

If you have lost your NSCDC Acknowledgement Slip or you have forgotten your Application Number or Code which as given to every applicant during the online application process, then you won’t be able to check your Application Status.

If you lost or can not locate your NSCDC Recruitment Application Acknowledgement Slip, then you must have difficulties login into the portal on cdfipb.careers. or checking your NSCDC Application Status via NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates for Screening 2020 PDF | Print Invitation Letter

What is NSCDC Application Code

Without the Application Code, a candidates will not have access to the portal enabled for checking of Application Status and printing of invitation letters for Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the recruitment examination.

Candidates are to take note that the reference number on the acknowledgement slip they printed after successful submission of application in 2019 which looks like NSCDC-2019-Unique Number, e.g NSCDC-2019-6656433.

How to Retrieve NSCDC Application Code

Many applicants don’t have this application number and most don’t know what this is, but with the above explanation, those with the acknowledgement slip printed during their online application are to note that the reference number on their slip is same as application number.

Can i Recover my NSCDC Recruitment Application Code?

The question above is asked by most applicants who don’t have access to their application acknowledgement slips and they now don’t know a way out of getting their slips or application numbers.

The way to retrieve or get back the NSCDC Application Code would have been if applicants are allowed to login with their registered email and password, instead of the application number as no where on the portal indicates how an applicant can recover lost application number.

I will urge all the applicants who don’t know their application number that will enable them login to calm down and not panic as the updating of profile is still on till 19th of March 2020. There could be an alternative to all those who have this issue before the deadline.

How to Access cdfipb.careers Portal

Candidates are to log on to https://www.cdfipb.careers and check their application status in other to be sit for the aptitude test examination which is the next phase of the recruitment exercise. Without doing this, many applicants will be disqualified for not printing their letters of invitation.

All applicants who have their correct details but cant login due to the Error Message on the Portal are to be patient as the problem is not from them or the details supplied but internally form the cdfipb.careers portal. All issues are expected to be resolved on or before tomorrow.

