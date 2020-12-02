Nigeria Immigration Recruitment 2020 Shortlist for CBT Aptitude Test

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Immigration Recruitment 2020 Shortlist for Computer-Based Aptitude Test – The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) wishes to inform the general public that the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for recruitment into the NIS will hold on the 7 of December 2020 while that of NSCDC will hold on the 8 December 2020 in the 36 States of the federation and FCT.

To check if you are shortlisted visit https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng

Candidates are advised to check their email addresses and phone numbers for notification and venue for CBAT from 6 pm on 1 December 2020.

All shortlisted candidates have also been assigned CBAT centres and are to report to the centres at the times indicated against their names to sit for the Test. Accordingly, candidates who applied for NIS able to visit https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng while those who applied for NSCDC and subsequently updated their educational records are to visit https://cdfipb.careers to print individual letters invitation.

Candidates will not have access to a centre or session other than that allotted via email addresses and phone numbers. Therefore, candidates are to note the specific sessions and time for the examination as stated in the notification message for strict compliance.

All candidates are to come along and bring the following: Photocopy of Online Application Reference Form and any other bona fide form of ID with very clear holder’s picture

Face Mask (mandatory)

Disclaimer Notice:

Candidates are to note that any notification received outside email addresses or phone numbers is not valid. Third-party (forwarded) messages to other candidates are unacceptable and shall lead to disqualification.