NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Date & Centres 2020 | Nigeria Immigration Service

NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Date & Centres 2020 | The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has earlier announced the shortlisting of candidates for the computer based aptitude test (CBAT) for the 2020/2021 recruitment exercise – View shortlist here!
If you applied for the last recruitment exercise of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and you have been waiting on the next phase of the recruitment exercise then kindly be informed that the NIS Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates for Aptitude Test 2020/2021 PDF and also the computer based test (cbt) date has been announced.
NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Date (CBAT)
The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) wishes to inform the general public that the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for recruitment into the NIS will hold on the 7th of December, 2020 in the 36 States of the federation and FCT.
NIS CBAT DATE: The Computer Based Aptitude Test Date Will Hold on Monday, 7th Decemebr, 2020.
Candidates are advised to check the names of shortlisted candidates for the NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test from 6pm, Tuesday, 1st December, 2020 on NIS Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates for Aptitude Test 2020/2021 PDF.
All shortlisted candidates have also been assigned CBAT centres and are to report to the centres at the times indicated against their names to sit for the Test.
NIS Aptitude Test Centres (To be Updated)
See the full list of NIS Recruitment exam centres below. Please note names of candidates will be released on https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng/
- Abia – Ibeku High School, Umuahia
- Adamawa – Trade Fair Complex, Jalingo
- Akwa Ibom – Community Commercial School, Uyo
- Anambra – Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
- Bauchi – Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi
- Bayelsa – Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa
- Benue – IBB Square, Makurdi
- Borno – Abubakar Umar Stadium, Gombe
- Cross River – Federal Government Girls’ College, Calabar
- Delta – Event Centre, Asaba
- Ebonyi – Abakiliki Stadium, Abakiliki
- Edo – Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City
- Ekiti – Olukayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti
- Enugu – Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu
- FCT (Abuja) – National Stadium, Abuja
- Gombe – Abubakar Umar Stadium, Gombe
- Imo – Ahia Ajoku Centre, Owerri
- Jigawa – Government Commercial Secondary School, Dutse
- Kaduna – Murtala Square, Kaduna
- Kano – Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, Kano
- Katsina – Federal College of Education, Katsina
- Kebbi – Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi
- Kogi – Township Stadium, Lokoja
- Kwara – University of Illorin Sports Stadium, Illorin
- Lagos – National Stadium, Surulere
- Nasarawa – College of Agriculture, Lafia
- Niger – Government Day Secondary School, Minna
- Ogun – Muda Lawal Stadium, Abeokuta
- Ondo – Nigerian Army Barracks, Akure
- Osun – St. Charles Technical College, Osogbo
- Oyo – Liberty Stadium, Ibadan
- Plateau – Command College, Zaria Road, Jos
- Rivers – Liberation Stadium, Port Harcourt
- Sokoto – Immigration Command and Staff College, Sokoto
- Taraba – Township Stadium, Jalingo
- Yobe – Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi
- Zamfara – Sambo Gov’t Sec. School, Tudun Wada, Gusau
