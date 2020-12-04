NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Date & Centres 2020 | Nigeria Immigration Service

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Date & Centres 2020 | The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has earlier announced the shortlisting of candidates for the computer based aptitude test (CBAT) for the 2020/2021 recruitment exercise – View shortlist here!

If you applied for the last recruitment exercise of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and you have been waiting on the next phase of the recruitment exercise then kindly be informed that the NIS Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates for Aptitude Test 2020/2021 PDF and also the computer based test (cbt) date has been announced.

NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Date (CBAT)

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) wishes to inform the general public that the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for recruitment into the NIS will hold on the 7th of December, 2020 in the 36 States of the federation and FCT.

NIS CBAT DATE: The Computer Based Aptitude Test Date Will Hold on Monday, 7th Decemebr, 2020.

Candidates are advised to check the names of shortlisted candidates for the NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test from 6pm, Tuesday, 1st December, 2020 on NIS Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates for Aptitude Test 2020/2021 PDF.

All shortlisted candidates have also been assigned CBAT centres and are to report to the centres at the times indicated against their names to sit for the Test.

NIS Aptitude Test Centres (To be Updated)

See the full list of NIS Recruitment exam centres below. Please note names of candidates will be released on https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng/

Abia – Ibeku High School, Umuahia Adamawa – Trade Fair Complex, Jalingo Akwa Ibom – Community Commercial School, Uyo Anambra – Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Bauchi – Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi Bayelsa – Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa Benue – IBB Square, Makurdi Borno – Abubakar Umar Stadium, Gombe Cross River – Federal Government Girls’ College, Calabar Delta – Event Centre, Asaba Ebonyi – Abakiliki Stadium, Abakiliki Edo – Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City Ekiti – Olukayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti Enugu – Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu FCT (Abuja) – National Stadium, Abuja Gombe – Abubakar Umar Stadium, Gombe Imo – Ahia Ajoku Centre, Owerri Jigawa – Government Commercial Secondary School, Dutse Kaduna – Murtala Square, Kaduna Kano – Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, Kano Katsina – Federal College of Education, Katsina Kebbi – Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi Kogi – Township Stadium, Lokoja Kwara – University of Illorin Sports Stadium, Illorin Lagos – National Stadium, Surulere Nasarawa – College of Agriculture, Lafia Niger – Government Day Secondary School, Minna Ogun – Muda Lawal Stadium, Abeokuta Ondo – Nigerian Army Barracks, Akure Osun – St. Charles Technical College, Osogbo Oyo – Liberty Stadium, Ibadan Plateau – Command College, Zaria Road, Jos Rivers – Liberation Stadium, Port Harcourt Sokoto – Immigration Command and Staff College, Sokoto Taraba – Township Stadium, Jalingo Yobe – Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi Zamfara – Sambo Gov’t Sec. School, Tudun Wada, Gusau

