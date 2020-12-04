NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Date & Centres 2020 | Nigeria Immigration Service

December 4, 2020

NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Date & Centres 2020 | The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has earlier announced the shortlisting of candidates for the computer based aptitude test (CBAT) for the 2020/2021 recruitment exercise – View shortlist here!

If you applied for the last recruitment exercise of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and you have been waiting on the next phase of the recruitment exercise then kindly be informed that the NIS Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates for Aptitude Test 2020/2021 PDF and also the computer based test (cbt) date has been announced.

NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Date (CBAT)

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) wishes to inform the general public that the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for recruitment into the NIS will hold on the 7th of December, 2020 in the 36 States of the federation and FCT.

NIS CBAT DATE: The Computer Based Aptitude Test Date Will Hold on Monday, 7th Decemebr, 2020.

Candidates are advised to check the names of shortlisted candidates for the NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test from 6pm, Tuesday, 1st December, 2020 on NIS Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates for Aptitude Test 2020/2021 PDF.

All shortlisted candidates have also been assigned CBAT centres and are to report to the centres at the times indicated against their names to sit for the Test.

NIS Aptitude Test Centres (To be Updated)

See the full list of NIS Recruitment exam centres below. Please note names of candidates will be released on https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng/

  1. Abia – Ibeku High School, Umuahia
  2. Adamawa – Trade Fair Complex, Jalingo
  3. Akwa Ibom – Community Commercial School, Uyo
  4. Anambra – Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
  5. Bauchi – Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi
  6. Bayelsa – Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa
  7. Benue – IBB Square, Makurdi
  8. Borno – Abubakar Umar Stadium, Gombe
  9. Cross River – Federal Government Girls’ College, Calabar
  10. Delta – Event Centre, Asaba
  11. Ebonyi – Abakiliki Stadium, Abakiliki
  12. Edo – Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City
  13. Ekiti – Olukayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti
  14. Enugu – Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu
  15. FCT (Abuja) – National Stadium, Abuja
  16. Gombe – Abubakar Umar Stadium, Gombe
  17. Imo – Ahia Ajoku Centre, Owerri
  18. Jigawa – Government Commercial Secondary School, Dutse
  19. Kaduna – Murtala Square, Kaduna
  20. Kano – Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, Kano
  21. Katsina – Federal College of Education, Katsina
  22. Kebbi – Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi
  23. Kogi – Township Stadium, Lokoja
  24. Kwara – University of Illorin Sports Stadium, Illorin
  25. Lagos – National Stadium, Surulere
  26. Nasarawa – College of Agriculture, Lafia
  27. Niger – Government Day Secondary School, Minna
  28. Ogun – Muda Lawal Stadium, Abeokuta
  29. Ondo – Nigerian Army Barracks, Akure
  30. Osun – St. Charles Technical College, Osogbo
  31. Oyo – Liberty Stadium, Ibadan
  32. Plateau – Command College, Zaria Road, Jos
  33. Rivers – Liberation Stadium, Port Harcourt
  34. Sokoto – Immigration Command and Staff College, Sokoto
  35. Taraba – Township Stadium, Jalingo
  36. Yobe – Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi
  37. Zamfara – Sambo Gov’t Sec. School, Tudun Wada, Gusau

Check: NIS Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates for Aptitude Test 2020/2021 PDF




