Nigerian Air Force Shortlisted Candidates 2020 PDF Download: The final list of successful candidates for the 2020 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Recruitment Exercise is out – View list here!

This is to inform all the candidates that participated in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Zonal Recruitment Exercise conducted nationwide, that the final list for the 2020 recruitment exercise is out.

Check Nigerian Air Force Recruitment Final List.

The underlisted successful candidates of the 2020 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Recruitment Exercise are to resume for training at NAF Base Kawo, Kaduna on Tuesday, 8 December 2020.

Download NAF List of Successful Candidates 2020 here – https://www.airforce.mil.ng/downloads

NAF DRC/DSSC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 for Interview and Screening | airforce.mil.ng – Download PDF List Here – The Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has released the names of candidates who were successful from the just concluded Direct Regular Commission (DRC) Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) to participate in an interview.

If you applied for the just concluded recruitment exercise of the Nigerian Air Force, be informed thta the list of candidates shortlisted for further exam and test or screening has been released online.

How to Check NAF DRC/DSSC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates in PDF

Candidates who applied to work with the Nigerian Airforce are to proceed and check for the names on the attached pdf file below.

LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR 2019 NIGERIAN AIR FORCE DIRECT REGULAR COMMISSION/DIRECT SHORT SERVICE COMMISSION MEDICAL SPECIAL ENLISTMENT INTERVIEW

Only candidates who finds their names on the above list are eligible to participate in the screening/interview or medicals exercise which is scheduled to take place soon.

NAF DSSC Screening / Interview Date 2020 | Batch B

The above list of candidates for Batch B (Kano state to Zamfara state) are to report at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kawo Kaduna for the above interview on Sunday 8 December 2020 at 07:00am. The Interview is scheduled from 15 – 22 December 2020.

NAF DSSC Screening / Interview Requirements 2020

Candidates are to bring along the following:

Original Credentials.

b. 2 White T-Shirts.

c. 2 Pairs of Blue PT Shorts.

d. 1 Pair of White Canvas Shoe.

e. 3 Pairs of white Socks.

f. 3 Sets of National Dress.

g. 2 White Shirts.

h. 1 Black Tie.

i. 2 Pairs of Black Trousers.

j. 100ml Hand Sanitizer.

k. 2 Reusable Face Masks.

If you need any further information or help or latest news update from the Nigerian Airforce Recruitment Exercise, kindly leave a comment below and we will always notify you of latest jobs from NAF.