Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

191,000 jostle for Immigration, NSCDC jobs as police nab two foreigners – Two foreigners were arrested as about 191, 000 candidates on Monday sat for the recruitment examination for the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps conducted nationwide by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

The Ministry of Interior in a tweet on Monday said the two arrested foreigners are Camerounian and Beninore citizens.

It retweeted,”@nigimmigration officers intercept two non-Nigerians who attempted to participate in today’s CbAT for recruitment into the Service.

“They are Camerounian and Beninore citizens. They have been interrogated, profiled and referred to ACG zone A for further action.”

The Computer-Based Examination was witnessed by the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Yakmut Alhassan Saleh.

Some of the candidates commended both JAMB and the Board for the hitch-free exercise, as no issue of network problem was recorded during the examination.

Saleh expressed delight over the seamless conduct of the recruitment examination by JAMB.

According to him, the examination which took place at the same time in 126 centres in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was conducted by JAMB to ensure transparency and avoid rancour and confusion that trailed a similar exercise a few years ago.

Read also:

He said, “We need to go through a transparent method of a recruitment exercise and it has to start from the word go. This is just one component of the exercise, after this, we go into physical and medical as well as psychometric exercise. We are into partnership with JAMB to ensure that every candidate is given a fair opportunity to prove that he has the merit and requirement that we need.”

“All over the country, we have almost 190,000 candidates out of which 113,000 are Civil Defence, and for Immigration, we have 78,000 candidates across 126 centres in Nigeria. The examination is broken into three phases; we have the one for graduates and HND, NCE and OND and the third one for secondary school (leavers). The batches (for the exam) are in three sessions to four sessions based on the number of candidates per centre. We have 9:00am, 11:00am and 1:00pm.”

Speaking on the number of vacancies that were expected to be filled by the applicants, Saleh said 9,460 jobs were up for grabs by successful candidates, adding that the results from the JAMB recruitment exam are released immediately after the exercise.

“The result is immediate but we are going to go into the second phase, immediately we get the results we will shortlist for physical and medical checkups preform December 15 (2020) IPP and capturing will commence, and they will now go for six months training for specialisation. In both organisations, we are recruiting 9,460. 5,000 for civil defence and 4,460 for immigration.

While commending JAMB for the orderliness witnessed in the conduct of the exam, he said the recruitment process has been free with no candidates expecting to pay any money.