Nigerian Navy DSSC Course 28 Selection Board Interview List of Shortlisted Candidates

Nigerian Navy List of Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 PDF DOWNLOAD | See Names of Nigerian Navy Successful Candidates after Aptitude Test Screening Exercise is what this page is built for – View full list here!

Nigerian Navy List of Successful Candidates / Requirements for the DSSC Course 28 Selection Board Interview 2020 – The Nigerian Navy – Applicants who sat for the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28 Aptitude Test are hereby notified to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list of successful candidates for the Selection Board. The shortlisted candidates are divided into 2 Batches of 18 States each. Batch A interview including the FCT is scheduled for “16 – 23 December 2020” while Batch B interview from “27 December 2020 to 3 January 2021”.

Successful candidates are to report for interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos State on 16 and 27 December 2020 respectively.

The Interview will involve the screening of academic certificates and credentials, medical and physical fitness tests, written and oral examinations. Candidates are to come along with the following items:

Original and photocopies of academic certificates and credentials including: First School Leaving Certificate and Senior Secondary School Certificates (WAEC, NECO etc), with scratch cards for verification of results (original copy of West African Examination Council Certificate is compulsory). Certificates from tertiary institutions. Federal Ministry of Education authentication of foreign certificates. NYSC Discharge / Exemption Certificate. Birth Certificate / Declaration of Age, Certificate of Local Govemment of Origin. Parent / Guardian Consent Form. Recommendation Letter from Unit (Serving and Para-Military Personnel). Two (2) recent coloured passport-sized photographs.

National Identity Card / Acknowledgement Slip (mandatory requirement).

Writing materials (biro, pencil, sharpener and eraser).

Two pairs of face masks.

Medium size hand sanitizer.

Three pairs of white (unmarked) vests and navy blue shorts.

A pair of white canvas shoes / trainers.

Two bed sheets and pillow cases.

A set of cutier

Toiletries.

For those who can’t remember the application, kindly click on the link below:

Note