Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

GITEX 2020: NITDA Unveils Top 10 Nigerian Tech Start-Ups at Global Forum – The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has unveiled 10 top Nigerian tech startups who have produced critical solutions to emerging technology.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa said the agency has offered full sponsorships for the winners to attend the 40th edition of GITEX Technology at the World Trade Centre (DWTC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Inuwa who led Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami to inspect the Pavillion of Nigerian startups at the ongoing GITEX Conference, said Nigeria is fostering its participation at GITEX Future Stars on promoting youth-led enterprises to showcase innovations coming from its tech startups community, and the strong policy-thrust on digital economy.

PRNigeria gathered that a panel of judges considered and scored the technology startups which meet the major requirement in providing solutions focusing on major areas of technology.

Most of the applications received from startups focused on 5G, AI & Augmented Analytics, Future Mobility, Digital Economies, Cyber Security and Resilience, Cloud and Edge Computing and Blockchain Technology.

The Successful Winners are listed below:

1 Vinsight (AI & AA), Ogun State – The product, Vinsighte, uses computer vision and sonar technology to enable anyone that is visually impaired to navigate their environment independently.

2 Powerstove (Block Chain), Abia State – The Product, Anya, is a low-power, GSM enabled, fully integrated IoT device customized for installation in clean cookstoves. Anya is integrated with Blockchain, innovative sensing and user-centric climate financing that allow Powerstove to track, quantify and monetize carbon emission in US$

3. Schoola (AI & AA), Katsina State – The product, Schoola is a gamified Artificial Intelligent learning solution that is curriculum agnostic and powered by local content generated by the individual K12 schools. It sees to leverage AI by first using machine learning to effectively help students, teachers, and schools get the best out of our solutions

4 Chekkit (Blockchain), Lagos State – The product, Chekkit run a COVID-19 USSD help service for AfricanCDC and Africa union using short code *347*03*03# to provide data and other contacts information of people requisition COVID-19 test to NCDC. The startup leverage on Africastaling’s infrastructure for USSD service but it comes as a post-paid with MTN which is free for users and pre-paid to other networks at N5-20 cost id deducted from users airtime.

5 VNTS (5G), Anambra State – The product, VNTS NetPremise Data Traffic Extender (DTE) device, is an AI-integrated LTE/5G router device with the ability to improve signal throughput and transmit it into and around a building using in-premise electrical cabling, easily allowing our devices to become the backbone superhighway, thoroughly and securely funneling all that data from the networks to those devices, ensuring the widest coverage, fast throughputs and great quality of service.

Read also:

6 One Kiosk (Digital Economies), Kwara State – The product, One Kiosk, is an Instacart for Africa, using a marketplace approach to aggregate local and medium scale retailers across various communities leveraging on Geolocation and Machine learning to connect customers with sellers based on their location and preference thus achieving an efficient delivery cycle of one (1) hour to our users for the direct shopping while our open market list service achieves same-day delivery. We equally use the data generated from our system to provide access to finance for small businesses (over 14,000 at the moment). Our Solution is available on Web and Mobile App.

7 Lexchain (Blockchain), Kaduna State – The product, LexChain is a Blockchain-based Startup for data (document) verification and decentralised storage that leverages and solve the problems of the health, education and Land GIS sector.

8. Blieu Intelligence (Cloud & Edge), Bayelsa State – The product, a new valve lock System deployed with remote cloud-based correspondence Intelligence and OTP, to monitor the operation of sensitive process valves remotely, thus check-mating the problem of petroleum products syphoning from storage tanks or theft of high-value process chemicals or any relevant liquid, unauthorized

operation of sensitive valves or discharge terminal valves.

9. TraceRoot (AI & AA), Katsina State – The product, Traceroot is a face recognition company, helping law enforcement solve crimes. Traceroot Watch ensures accurate face detection and recognition, even when people are moving. It offers faster, automated identification and is extremely user-friendly.

10 EduOS (AI & AA), Bauchi State – The product, EduOS is an Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Natural Language processing powered writing and research aid tool that acts a sort of personal assistant that helps you by searching for relevant materials related to what you are writing about.

By PRNigeria