Full List of approved NIN enrolment centres nationwide – The Federal Government has approved 173 centres and 30 state government institutions to conduct enrolment of all persons including legal residents into the National Identity Database (NIDB) on behalf of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

This was disclosed on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) website on Wednesday titled, ‘Approved Data Capturing Agents (Digital Identity Ecosystem)’ on Wednesday.

This move, is coming after a two-week ultimatum was issued by the government to telecom service providers to block phone numbers without NIN.

Also, all registered persons can retrieve their NIN by dialling *346# on their registered phone number for all the major networks.

CATEGORY A: PRIVATE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Adebola Sobanjo Company Ltd Afritech Multiconcept Ltd Airtel Network Limited Aliph Technologies Ltd Amex West Africa Ltd AndyzInegrated Services Ltd Atl Activate Tech Limited Basaleh Global Services Ltd Basmak Technologies Ltd Bellokano.Com Ltd Beu-Synergy Solutions Ltd Biosec Solutions Ltd Biosecureone Ltd Blackstones Engineering Ltd Citizen Helpline Ltd Cobaz Projects Ltd Cynox IT Ltd Dantata Universal Services Nig Ltd Datamining Company Ltd Datees Global Concept Ltd DavedestInegrated Service Ltd Dune Engineering & Construction Ltd Electronic Payplus Ltd Estabet Synergy Ltd Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited (9Mobile) Etranzact File Solutions Limited Fingertips Enterprises Int. Partners Ltd FlexisafEdusoft Ltd Globacom Limited Greenmozis Ltd Hunter & Cook Ltd Ibolda Health International Ltd Interra Networks Ltd Jetlink Limited Joeson Consult Ltd Joma Investments Ltd Juads Technologies Ltd Kevone Consult Ltd Khahus Consulting Solutions Ltd Kimberely Matt Nig Ltd Knowledge Resource Ltd Knowledge Square Foresight Ltd Kruggerbrent & Co Ltd Lasventures Global Services Ltd Laukamz & Co Ltd Leema Investment Nig Ltd Lexington Technologies Liviasoft Technologies Ltd MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. Multibase Investment Ltd Nehemic Nig Ltd Ninto Company Nigeria Limited Nolia Consult Ltd Nouveltech Ltd NQLB Nig Ltd Office Machines Nigeria Limited Pandus Powell’s Nig Ltd Paychex International Payvision Plus Nig Ltd Pen Prime Ltd Phase Point Platforms Ltd Pyrich Group Ltd Research and Data Solutions Ltd Rhino Niger Networks Ltd Samuiky Global Ltd Sanstonz Consultancy Services Ltd Seamfix Nig Ltd Service Management Consultancy Ltd Slogani Consults Nig Ltd Socket Works Ltd Softcom Ltd Solcorn Technologies Ltd Succesory Nig Ltd Tech Systems Ltd Tenece Professional Services Ltd Thrixes Technologies Ltd Unified Payment Services Ltd Vantage Management Consultancy Ltd VDT Communications Ltd Verifix Concept Ltd Verifyme Nig Ltd Verse It Ltd Volsus Energy Ltd Xptech Power Ltd YWC Technologies Ltd Zebra Multi Services Ltd

CATEGORY B: NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATION AND CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATIONS

Africa Youth Growth Foundation An Nadaa Educational Foundation Arrida Relief Foundation Excellent World Foundation Hadejia Ina Mafita Initiative Community Based Organization Mimido Initiative & Development Murna Foundation

CATEGORY C: START-UP COMPANIES AND SMALL, MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

AA&T Consulting Services Agile Talata Enterprise Ltd Andy Links GPS Data Tracking Services Ltd Avas Tech Ltd Azera Data Ltd Babalola Olawale & Kadeba Ayodele Globacom Office Data Formula Global Concept Ltd De Blue Shangarilla Limited Digidynamics Technologies Ltd Dtrexx Continental Services Ltd Ebe Data Services Ltd Ekuleku Innovation System Ltd Emjeh Multi-Investment Ltd Gefau Global Services Limited Grayhart Ltd Improved Data Solutions & Information Technology Ltd Joreal Nigeria Limited J-Mech Distribution Ltd Kable Premium Hub Ltd Kamanda Global ICT International Nigeria Limited Kasu Global Consult Ltd Layonas Engineering Nig. Ltd Legelege Entries & Travs Ltd Linx Spatial Systems Ltd Moriah Rock International Ltd Napi Technologies Ltd OAR College of Health & Technology Omokhoje Sam-Jegede & Co Pomade Consulting Ltd Oridum Limited Prestigious ICT Investment Ltd Prioclen Limited Primeage Success Team Ltd Randaframes Engineering Rayons D’or Ltd Reffi Global Ltd Rovins Global Services Ltd Ruks Enterprise International Global Ltd Sabon Sara ICT Global Concept Seas Data Resources Ltd Simpson Ventures Limited Spaceblog Technologies Ltd Spherical GIS & RS Ltd TBL Quantum Digital Tech Ltd Teenth Integrated Global Services Ltd UGS Technologies Ltd

CATEGORY D: SMALL, MEDIUM ENTERPRISES SMES (B1)

A.F. Partnership AA & MM Masterclass Enterprises Abuchi Ed Ogbuchi & Co Adeoye& Associates Ajiboye Adeoye & Co Best Internet Café Bin Khalifa Global Resources Friends Café & Gen Printing Services Fx-Keyplus Concepts Gomfid Multi Services Himbell Company Ltd Hub House Global Limited IsahNguru Ventures Jibyes Consulting Jubilee Computers and Logistics Kayode Ogunro & Company Lukadol & Associates Ltd Maydan Associates Miandkay Enterprises Micropro Global Comm N. A. Samuelson Business Consult New Age Computer CBT Enterprises OAR Educational Services & Innovation Centre Ltd Olusuyi Agboola & Co Parity-Bit Systems Pentium Paul Ltd Primetouch Computers Real Positive Friends Stanford Exclusive Associates Ltd Taju Audu & Company Theo ICT Integrated Yudee Integrated Resources Zincom Technology

PUBLIC SECTOR INSTITUTIONS – STATE GOVERNMENTS

Abia State Government Adamawa State Ministry of Special Duties Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Science & Technology Cross River State Government Delta State Ministry of Economic Planning Ebonyi State Ministry of Information & State Orientation Gombe State Government Lagos State Residents Registration Agency Kaduna State Residents Registration Agency Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management Kano State Ministry of Special Duties Nigeria Postal Service Ogun State Government Oyo State Ministry of Finance Sokoto Investment Company Limited Zamfara State Government

PUBLIC SECTOR ORGANIZATIONS

Abuja Enterprise Agency Central Bank of Nigeria (Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems

Plc)

Corporate Affairs Commission Defence Space Administration Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Independent National Electoral Commission Joint Tax Board Military Pensions Board National Agricultural Extension & Research Liaison Services National Commission for Refugees, Migrants & Internally

Displaced Persons

National Health Insurance Scheme National Pension Commission Nigeria Communications

Commission