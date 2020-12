Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Stanbic IBTC Launches Campaign to Support Customers – A campaign aimed to support customers with products and services that meet their lifestyle needs has been launched by Stanbic IBTC.

The initiative known as the 21 Days of Christmas Campaign was introduced by the member of Standard Bank Group in the spirit of this year’s Yuletide.

The promotion encourages customers to spread cheer this holiday season, while also reminding them of the wide range of Stanbic IBTC products designed to ease everyday living.

Ranging from the ability to receive payments seamlessly without getting charged when using C’Gate, to being able to gift someone a mutual fund, to getting extra cash needed for the year-end celebrations using a personal credit card loan, customers can enjoy seamless financial solutions from Stanbic IBTC this holiday season.

Understanding the importance of having cash on hand to cater to self, family and loved ones this season, the financial organisation is reminding customers to take advantage of its EZ Cash product which provides instant loans that can be paid up over 12 months at a meagre 2.5 per cent interest.

In addition, customers can access up to 50 per cent of their next salary in the form of salary advance, in order to meet urgent financial demands ahead of the festivities. Besides loans, the institution is also making cash more accessible by enabling ATM withdrawals without the use of a debit card using a simple paycode feature.

Not leaving out business owners, Stanbic IBTC has also provided an overdraft offer for entrepreneurial clients to stock up their stores or buy goods needed to meet their customers’ demands this season.

In the spirit of giving, Stanbic IBTC is encouraging customers to gift mutual funds that can help loved ones achieve their financial goals over the short, medium and long term. With as little as N5000, customers can buy mutual fund gifts for others, and those who spread the most cheer, stand a chance of getting rewarded with mutual funds.

Still on giving, customers can get between 5 to 10 per cent discounts when they shop with their Stanbic IBTC Mastercard or Stanbic IBTC Verve debit cards at various malls and outlets such as Hubmart, Pricepally, Chicken Republic, Konga, Kwik Delivery and Kwik Bites. Not to forget the @Ease Slash, which offers a reduction in bank charges on @Ease wallet to a flat rate of N10 from the regular bank charge for transactions.

To ensure that customers enjoy ease on all transactions, Stanbic IBTC’s mobile App and online channels will remain accessible for scheduled payments and instant transactions even on public holidays.

Speaking on the rationale behind these yuletide offers, Mr Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated that the 21 Days of Christmas campaign reflects what the season is about, which is to appreciate the organisation’s esteemed clients and support their financial lifestyle needs.

According to him, “We are happy to express love to our customers and appreciate them for standing strong throughout the year.”

Mr Dele Sotubo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, also enjoined customers to invest in the New Year early by looking after themselves and celebrating loved ones.

“The journey to a prosperous new year begins today. You can take the first step towards maximising your income while spreading love and cheer this yuletide as we express our gratitude for pushing through a most peculiar year,” he said.