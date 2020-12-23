BREAKING: ASUU suspends 9 month old strike

December 23, 2020 Ezekiel Enejeta LATEST NEWS

BREAKING: ASUU suspends 9 month old strike – THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU,has finally suspended its strike.

The union announced the suspension of the 9-month old industrial action at a press conference held Wednesday morning in Abuja.

ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi,who led other National Executive Committee of the union to the event where he made the announcement,explained that the suspension takes effect from today, Wednesday 23,2020.

The decision to suspend the action, according to Ogunyemi,followed the resolution to that effect by NEC at its meeting held earlier.




