Heartbroken American Mistress Displays Dangote’s escapades in a Viral Video – 2021 started with Dangote trending across social media after an obvious heartbroken American mistress shared her relationship with the world’s richest black man.

Bea Lewis, a restauranteur based in Atlanta, Georgia, US, took to her Instagram @iambealewis to share her experience dating the richest black man alive and how he broke her heart into 1000 pieces.

In her words, she said “In my 33rd year, I dated the richest black man in the world. He broke my heart in 1000 pieces.”

She explained that “I learned more from him than any person I’ve ever met. Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world different than your humble beginnings in liberty city.

“I became more organized and finally am able to step away from the daily kitchen operations.”

Bea Lewis added that Dangote changed her perspective on work ethic and patience.

“Once my mindset changed, the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially,” she stated.

She then attached a picture of them together.

However, in another shocking revelation, another American with Instagram handle @allarounda1 posted a video of Mr. Dangote on a couch inside what seems like a luxury yacht. It was unclear in which country the yacht was sailing when the mistress took the video, but it clearly showed she shot the video without his knowledge.

See the video below: