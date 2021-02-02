Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 2021 Recruitment application closing date – The Nigerian Airforce Tradesmen and Non Tradesmen/tradeswomen recruitment 2021 is finally open for applications – Apply here!

Nigerian Airforce recruitment 2021 application registration form is what you are about to see here.

There are many things you need to understand about Nigeria Airforce before you apply Here online. In case you’ve not known before, Nigerian Airforce 2021 recruitment is free.

PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY

Online Registration date have not been announced for 2021 recruitment.

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

Nationality: Applicant must be a Nigerian citizen by birth.

Age: Applicants must be between the ages of 18and 22years non-tradesmen/women, 18 and 25 years for tradesmen/women by 31 December 2019. Those applying as assistant chaplains/assistant imams and drivers must be between the ages of 18 and 28 years.

Marital Status: All applicants must be single.

Height: Minimum height is 1.66meters or 5.4ft for males and 1.63 meters or 5.3ft for females.

Medical Fitness: All applicants must be medically fit and meet the Nigerian Air Force medical and employment standards.

ACADEMIC/PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION

Non-Tradesmen/women: Applicants must possess a minimum of 5 creditsincluding Mathematics and English Language in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB. In addition, applicants are also required to possess their school’s testimonials.

Tradesmen/women:

Applicants must possess ND (with minimum of Lower Credit), NABTEB, RN/RM/NCE or City & Guild Certificate.

Candidates with only Trade Test Certificate (including Drivers) are required to also have a minimum of 2 passesin GCE/SSCE/NECO including English Language.

Note: that applicants with HND or First Degrees/Post-Graduate Certificates, University Diplomas and Grade II Teacher’s certificates will not be considered for recruitment as airmen/airwomen into the Nigerian Air Force and should not apply. Applicants with medical qualifications should possess evident of registration with relevant professionals bodies and current practicing licence.

Attestation Forms: Applicant’s attestation Form must be signed by a military officer from the same state as the applicant and not below the rank of Squadron Leader or equivalent in the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force. Also a Police Officer of the rank of Assistant CP and above. Local Governments Chairmen/Secretaries, Magistrates and Principals of Government Secondary Schools from applicants’ state of origin can also sign the attestation forms. The signees passport photograph and either photocopy of drivers licence, international passport, national identity card or voters identity card must be attached. In addition, applicants are to bring with them Local Government Indigene Certificate to the Zonal Recruitment Centers and final selection interview.

Requirements:Applicants are advised to carefully read the requirements below before filling the Form:

Medical Records: ND Medical Records.

Nursing:RN-RM.

Lab Technician:ND Medical Lab Science.

X-Ray Technicians:ND X-ray Technology.

Dental Technician: ND Dental Technology/ Dental Therapy.

Pharmacy Technician: ND Pharmacy Technology.

Environmental Health Technician: ND EnvironmentalHealth Technology.

Biomed Technician: ND BiomedTechnology.

Optometry Technician: ND OptometryTechnology.

Physiotherapy: ND Physiotherapy.

Medical Supply: ND Medical Supply.

Dieticians/Nutrition: ND Dietetics/Nutrition.

Assistant Chaplain:Diploma in Theology.

Assistant Imam:ND Arabic/Islamic Studies.

Engineering Technicians: ND Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Electronics Engineering/Chemical Engineering/Air Engineering Technology.

Works: Trade Test Cert in Welding/Carpentry/Painting/Sign Writing/Plumbing/Mason/Domestic Electrician/Refrigeration and Air Conditioning/Tailors.

Domestic Electricians: ND Electrical Electronics, ND/Trade Test Certificate 1,2,3 Domestic Electrician, Works.

Building Technology: ND Building Technology/Quantity Surveyor/ Land Surveying/ Civil Engineering.

Statistics:ND Stats.

Meteorologist:WMO Class III Meteorology Assistant Certificate, Certificate in ATCA/Base Operator and Fire.

Public Relations/Info:ND Mass Communication/Journalism/Broadcasting/Trade Test Certificate in Videography/Photography.

Secretarial Assistants: ND Office Technology Management.

Library Assistants:ND/NCE Library Science.

Music:ND Music. In addition, playing experience in any recognised Band will be an advantage.

Driver/Mechanic:Trade Test and current driver’s license with practical experience.

Computer/Space Tech:ND/Computer Hardware Engr/Tech, Software Engr/Tech, Satellite Image Interpreter/GIS Tech, SatCom Hub Installation Tech, Fiber Optic Tech, Network Tech, Cyber Security Tech, Web Designer/Master and Software Developer. Possession of recognized certifications will be an advantage.

Sports: Certificate of participation/Medals in National and International sporting competitions and in addition ND/NCE Physical Education can be an added advantage.

Catering: ND Catering Services/Catering Certificate.

Education:NCE Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English, Home Economics, Nigerian Languages, French, Business Management, Fine Art, Basic Science/Integrated Science, Computer Science, Music, Technical Education/Basic Technology, Christian Religious Knowledge, Islamic Religious Knowledge.

Administration/Logistics: ND Business Studies/Business Administration and Management/Purchasing and Supply/Financial Studies/Economics.

Legal Clerks: ND/Diploma in Law.

QUALIFYING RECRUITMENT TESTS

Qualifying Recruitment Tests will hold in the following Centers:

Bauchi: 251 Nigerian Air Force Base, Bauchi.

Benin: 107 Air Maritime Group, Nigerian Air Force Benin.

Enugu: 155 Nigerian Air Force Base, Enugu.

Ilorin: 303 MAG – Nigerian Air Force, Ilorin.

Ipetu-Ijesha: 209 Quick Response Group, Ipetu-Ijesha.

Jos: 451 Nigerian Air Force Station, Jos.

Kaduna: Nigerian Air Force Base, Kawo – Kaduna.

Kano: 403 Flying Training School, Kano.

Lagos: Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja – Lagos.

Maiduguri: 105 Composite Group Nigerian Air Force Base, Maiduguri.

Makurdi: Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi.

Minna: 351 Nigerian Air Force Base, Minna.

Port-Harcourt: 115 Special Operations Group, Nigerian Air Force, Port-Harcourt.

Sokoto: 119 Forward Operation Base Mabera, Sokoto.

Yola: 103 Strike Group, Nigerian Air Force, Yola.

ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS

Applicants will be required to submit for scrutiny, the original copies of their documents at the recruitment centers and during the final selection interview. Applicants will be required to present following documents if selected for the zonal recruitment test:

Two recent passport size photographs to be stamped and countersigned by officer of appropriate rank specified, Local Government Chairmen/Secretaries and other specified officers in Paragraph 8.

Photocopies of:

(1) Birth Certificate/ Declaration of Age (Any age declaration done later than 4 years to this exercise will not be acceptable).

(2) Educational/ Trade Certificates.

(3) Indigeneship certificate from applicant’s State of Origin.

Any applicant suspected to have impersonated or submitted false document(s) shall be disqualified from the selection exercise. Also, any false declaration detected later may lead to withdrawal from training. Such applicants will be handed over to the Police for prosecution.The Nigerian Air Force will not entertain any enquiries in respect of applicants whose applications have been rejected. Interested applicants are to note that the online registration is free of charge. Applicants are required to fill valid email addresses and Telephone numbers in the appropriate spaces provided in the application form.

On completion of the application forms, applicants must print out the Acknowledgment Slip.

14. Technical Support:For Technical Support, please call: 09064432351, 09055840142, 08053440802or Email: [email protected]

Note: All phone lines are available Monday – Friday between 8:30AM and 5:30PM

NOTE:

Recruitment interview Exercise have not been announced for 2021 recruitment.

Nigerian Air Force online Registration and all other recruitment processes are FREE OF CHARGE and no payment should be made at any point throughout the Exercise.

The Attestation Form must be accompanied by the passport photograph and photocopy of the signee’s Drivers Licence or International Passport or National ID Card. The signee is also to authenticate the passport photograph of the applicant behind.

How to apply

