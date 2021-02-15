How to Check WAEC Result Without Scratch Card – When talking about how to check WAEC result without card, what it implies is that the absence of the WAEC scratch card will not stop you from viewing or checking your WAEC result – Check results here without scratch card!
Here are the steps to follow on how to check your WAEC result without scratch card:
- Purchase a WAEC scratch card, either online or offline, from a credible source.
- Scratch the silver panel at the back of the card and visit the WAEC website at waecdirect.org.
- Input the right details and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen before you.
- Click the “send result to Email” button, and follow the instruction on how to complete this step successfully.
- You can check your WAEC result repeatedly without a WAEC scratch card in your mail inbox.
The bitter truth is there is no information yet on how to check WAEC result without scratch card without making use of the WAEC scratch card at least once.
