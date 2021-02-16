Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Breaking: Buhari appoints names new EFCC Chairman – President Muhammadu Buhari has just asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The outcome of the probe on suspended EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu is yet to be made public months after its report was submitted to the President

The announcement of a new EFCC Boss was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

Read also:

The statement added that 40-year-old Bawa is “In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

“Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

“He has undergone several specialised trainings in different parts of the world and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

“Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.”