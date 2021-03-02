Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB set to begin sale of 2021/2022 form next week – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said on Sunday that all admissions in the nation’s tertiary institutions for the 2020/2021 academic session would end by June 15, 2021.

A statement by the spokesperson for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the decision was collectively taken at a virtual meeting with heads of tertiary institutions in the country on Wednesday February 24 2021.

“After a robust and insightful deliberation, members collectively agreed that all public universities are expected to finish their admissions on or before May 15, 2021, while the private Universities and all IEIs, Polytechnics and COEs would complete theirs at the agreed date of June 15, 2021,” Benjamin said.

According to him, JAMB would announce the commencement date for the sale of application documents for the 2021/2022 academic session next week.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said the meeting with the institutions was aimed at knowing the level they had reached on the 2020/21 admissions.

He reiterated that the deadlines remained sacrosanct and binding on all institutions.

He said the meeting would enable JAMB to put necessary machinery in place for the 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination/Direct Entry registration exercise.

Read also:

Earlier, Oloyede informed the gathering that only 30 per cent of institutions had started admissions for the 2020/2021 academic session.

He stated that there was the need to collectively decide when to close the 2020/2021 admission.

Meanwhile, JAMB has urged all institutions to adhere strictly to all advisories issued to them on inter/intra-university transfers, foreign inter-university transfers and fresh foreign candidates, change of programmes and institutions and other essential processes related to admission.

Oloyede said it was to avoid unnecessary bickering that could endanger the future of innocent candidates and their subsequent mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps.

He said the advisories and procedures were to serve as guides for them on how to handle the various issues as they arose.

He said that JAMB would not allow the process to be circumvented to allow unqualified candidates to gain access to our institutions.

“JAMB would not be a party to any improper transfer or breach of set guidelines adding that adequate measures or checks must be done to verify if such candidates meet minimum requirements or possess the prerequisite qualifications to be in the institution in the first instance,” Oloyede stated.