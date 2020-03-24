Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jamb concludes 2020 UTME with 99% of results released – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has successfully concluded the conduct of the 2020 UTME.

The examination was concluded in most states on Thursday 19th march, 2020, 10 other states completed on Saturday 21st March, 2020 while Bayelsa with only four (4) approved CBT centres after a number of the centres have been delisted for one infraction or the other had to complete its examination on Sunday based on an understanding with stakeholders in Bayelsa not to extend the examination beyond Sunday.

The examination earlier scheduled for Monday was then shifted to Sunday to be conducted in the four (4) centres.

Out of 1, 945,983 candidates who took the examination nationwide, about 0.3% were absent.

The Board has released 99% of the results of the candidates who took the examination from Saturday 14th to Sunday 22nd March, 2020.

Candidates are advised to check their results by sending RESULT to 55019 and their results would be relayed to them.

The Board has noticed tremendous reduction in the incidence of impersonation and other forms of infractions. However, the Board would review all the CCTV footages and other

installed technical gadgets for possible examination misconduct.

As part of its tradition, the Board would not hesitate to withdraw the results of candidates found to have perpetrated any form of examination malpractice.