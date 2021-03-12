Buhari deceived us again! Nigerians reacts angrily to fuel price increase – Nigerians woke up this morning to another round of hardship, no thanks to the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government’s decision to increase Price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol to N213 per litre.

Nigerians have since started reacting angrily to the new pump price, coupled with declining naira and high cost of food in the country.

This medium is monitoring the reactions across social media platforms, below are some reactions of twitter:

Maybe this #FuelPriceHike will finally bring our parents out to protest against this evil called the Nigerian government. Cos we the youths don try, this people doesn’t give a damn about how we survive. — Sedara Nelson🍥 (@nellsbond) March 12, 2021

Are we going not going to do something about this menace? #FuelPriceHike — Yomi Morakinyo (@yomimorakhs) March 12, 2021

Is nigeria addicted to disaster?! #FuelPriceHike — Lady of Neptune 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@thatfinegirl_tu) March 12, 2021

I’m not even concern with 212/Ltr, my deepest concern is how to buy the fuel?. #FuelPriceHike — S h (@Sh4bam) March 12, 2021

Nigerians….Today we're buying fuel at 212naira and Buhari still gas 2years to go ….. we're Doomed😣#FuelPriceHike — MAYOR🎖 (@hellomajort) March 12, 2021

If God is for you, who can be against you? Me: Federal Government of Nigeria?#FuelPriceHike — Collins. (@Tiagocollin1) March 12, 2021

We Nigerian should wait for the final result na, na ₦300 we still dey go. Make we no too stretch neck sail inside water. A ti rí mẹmẹ, Ọlọ́run a kò wá kú ro lọwọ mẹmẹmẹ.#FuelPriceHike — Alhaji no regret 😜 (@OTOgunnowo) March 12, 2021

Buhari has failed this country no doubt, i have never said this before but i am eligible to say it now. This government is a failure #FuelPriceHike — Mr. Hassan (@ElhassanAlabe) March 12, 2021

@MBuhari is this the country you envisioned and promised us? How do you even sleep at night knowing over 58% or more can't even eat 3 square meal. #FuelPriceHike is not the way to go — 👑KHEENG JAY★ (@EMJAYLALA) March 12, 2021

What exactly can the citizens enjoy in this country?

This is really outrageous.😪#FuelPriceHike — SlyMax (@slyymax) March 12, 2021

Waking up to #FuelPriceHike @ N212 is a very bad news. I urge the Buhari led administration to reverse this. We are suffering enough already !

Ahha….. buhariiii…. — LawrettSurebet (@Lawrett89725971) March 12, 2021

I’m not even scared of going to hell because living in nigeria >>>> Hell #FuelPriceHike #buhari — Machalest (@t0bilobaa) March 12, 2021

Transport Fare will go up, Food Prices will go up. Cost of living in general will increase. Guess what will stay same? Minimum wage and Salaries. #FuelPriceHike — Stanley KC (@Le_CaptAwesome) March 12, 2021