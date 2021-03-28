Firm unveils first social finance platform in Africa – Africa’s financial ecosystem is on the verge of being redefined with the launch of the first social financial platform, MyTudo at the weekend.

The platform, which is the brainchild of Xerde Limited founded by Khadijat Abdulkadir, hopes to provide users an alternative way to achieve social financial goals by creating and then sharing them with contacts to achieve them faster with the contribution of each individual’s extended network.

Khadijat Abdulkadir who recently returned from the diaspora to build a Financial Technology company positioned to provide cutting edge technology solution to help solve individual and corporate issues.

A seasoned IT specialist with over 10years experience in the Technology space across Europe and the United States, Khadijat has worked with world leading organizations in the industry such as Microsoft and Accenture USA and Apside France and even Africa prudential Plc Nigeria, to name a few.

Over the years, she has worked in the capacity of Chief Technology Officer, Solutions Architect, Agile Process Manager and Head of Digital innovation and Engineering, providing expertise to Fortune 500 companies globally. Khadijat Holds a double Masters in Business engineering and Management science.

She is a social entrepreneur who founded Digital African Woman having deep passion for promoting and empowering women in IT. She is passionate about driving digital transformation and providing quality and accessible solutions to Africa.

She sits on the board of various technology entities. “The Female-Led Fintech 2.0 wants to provide a social approach for peer-to-peer finance between people. Collaborating to realize life’s achievements has never been so easy! In conversations with the CEO, during the Tudo launch, she passionately noted the inconvenience of gathering money from amongst friends just for basic things like baby showers, weddings, reunions and even church projects.”