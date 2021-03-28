Connect with us

Nigeria’s digital bank ‘VBank’ rolls out new App

Nigeria’s digital bank ‘VBank’ rolls out new App – VBank, Nigeria’s foremost fully digital bank unveiled new and better features of its app at an online press briefing recently to kick off the financial year, as well as promote ease of use for its customers. The new app, Version 3.0, boasts of exciting features including Cardless Withdrawals, Multiple Funds transfers, Recurring Transactions, Proximity Payments and Advance Budgeting.

The new VBank app will enable users securely access their accounts to automate recurring bills, manage multiple cards from different banks, send and receive funds using a unique QR code, track spending, generate virtual cards for online payments, buy airtime and data, fix deposits and make free transfers, all within a sleek, responsive and easy-to-use interface.

Speaking at the press briefing, Senior Product Manager VBank, Ebere Ahaotu, “Virtual banking is all about supporting the needs of every user. We are committed to ensuring that all our customers find banking enjoyable and remain satisfied with the banking process thereby encouraging them to do more. That’s why it takes less than 2 minutes to set up an active bank account.”

According to Osifo Anosike, Head of Engineering at VFD Tech, ‘it was important for us to ensure that the app becomes even more convenient to use and that informed the design and features that we introduced or enhanced in this version. Building Version 3.0 was an opportunity to relearn what it takes to satisfy our users. We had a long list of requirements we wanted to work on but after collecting customer feedback over a couple of months, we were able to prioritize in such a way that the app delivers to the users what they truly need.”

