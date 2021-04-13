GTBank pays N3 dividend to shareholders – Shareholders of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Plc at the weekend endorsed the payment of a total dividend of N3 per share to shareholders for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

This was at the bank’s 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

The bank had proposed a final dividend of N2.70 per unit of ordinary share held by shareholders in addition to the interim dividend of 30k interim dividend earlier paid in June 2020.

GTBank, according to the results presented to and applauded by shareholders at the AGM, recorded increase in performance indicators despite the challenging operating environment last year.

A shareholder, Mr. Tunji Bamidele, commended the bank’s Board and management for sustaining profit and dividend payment in spite of the harsh and challenging economy experienced in the year 2020 as a result of the pandemic that challenged the world.

Applauding the Managing Director’s leadership, Bamidele noted that his steering of the bank in the past 10 years has been a blessing to shareholders and the bank’s well-meaning stakeholders.

Read also:

The bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Segun Agbaje, said: “We continue to receive positive and goodwill messages for the role we played at the height of the pandemic, especially for putting together, a 110-bed Isolation Centre, with an intensive care unit, with the Lagos State Government,” he said, citing the bank’s Excellence in Leadership in Africa Awardb which was created by the renowned Euromoney Magazine to spotlight private institutions at the forefront of tackling the pandemic.

Agbaje also spoke about GTBank’s solid performance in a challenging year and his confidence in the organisation’s ability to keep delivering for all its stakeholders.

“The strength, scale and liquidity of our balance sheet, coupled with the quality of our past decisions and the efficacy of our digital-first customer-centric strategy gave us the resilience and flexibility to navigate the economic shocks and market volatility that dominated the year.”

“Amid the many challenges that persist, we remain ardent believers in Africa’s growth potential. Our world is increasingly digital, and we see it opening new and exciting opportunities for empowering people and uplifting our communities. With our commitment to deepening customer relationships and intense focus on delivering innovative financial solutions, we enter 2021 well-positioned,” he added.