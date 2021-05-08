Connect with us

Check NDLEA Recruitment Aptitude Test Results 2020/2021 – NDLEA Exam Result Checker

Check NDLEA Recruitment Aptitude Test Results 2019/2020 | NDLEA Exam Result Checker – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced that they will start releasing the results of the just concluded recruitment Aptitude Test exams conducted nationwide – Check list here!

Recruitment: NDLEA releases names of successful applicants

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released the list of successful applicants in its ongoing recruitment exercise.

Principal Staff Officer, Public Affairs, Jonah Achema, in statement in Abuja on Friday, said the candidates had applied for different cadre vacancies, some of which were invited for job competency test.

Achema said all candidates are to visit the Agency’s website www.ndlea.gov.org for the list, while those shortlisted have also been contacted via E-mail and SMS.

“The affected candidates, numbering 5, 000, are to appear at the Agency’s Academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, CCNN, Katton-Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for the screening and documentation exercise between January 10 and 23, 2021 at 0900 hours daily.

“The candidates are divided into four different groups for the screening, in adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic protocol. The order and schedule for the exercise according to the group into which the candidates fall are also indicated. They are expected to arrive a day ahead of their screening period.

“Successful candidates are expected to be issued letters of appointment and documented immediately upon successful screening. Candidates are therefore to report for the screening exercise with their guarantors’ form, originals and duplicates of academic credentials, birth certificate/age declaration and indigenship certificates. They are also expected to come along with certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital as well as a pair of shorts, T-shirts, canvass and stockings,” he said.

Have you applied for the 2019/2020 National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recruitment exercise and also sat for the aptitude test examinations? If so then read this guide further.

In this guide you can learn how to get access to your test results and also know if you have been selected to participate in the next phase of the NDLEA recruitment exercise which is screening and interviews.

How to Check NDLEA Recruitment Aptitude Test Results

Read below guide carefully and learn how to check your NDLEA Recruitment Aptitude Test results online.

Candidates who sat for the aptitude test examinations of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency are to follow the steps below to access their scores online.

Step One: Candidates are to check the results from their registered emails on emplug.

Open your Gmail or Yahoo email and check your inbox or Spam box for an email containing your aptitude test results.

Step Two: Candidates are to check online through the NDLEA official portal for their results.

Visit https://www.ndlea.gov.ng to access your result online.

NOTE: As at the time of writing this post, the NDLEA aptitude test examination result has not been uploaded on the NDLEA portal.

So for now keep checking your email box for your result of you haven’t seen already.

If you have questions, inquiries or complaints kindly drop a comment below and we will try to answer you.

Also if you are interested in knowing when the results will be online, kindly indicate below and we will try to inform you as soon as the results are uploaded online.

  1. ahmed abdulkareem gana

    September 5, 2020 at 8:52 PM

    yes i want to be updated to the news.

  2. samaila Hamza

    August 22, 2020 at 6:45 AM

    please notify me when result out

  3. Mercy

    August 17, 2020 at 6:26 AM

    Pls notify me

  4. Ajisafe oluwafemi

    July 10, 2020 at 4:18 PM

    Pls notify me when the result is out

  5. Opeyemi

    May 12, 2020 at 6:54 PM

    Please update me the moment the result is out, many thanks

  6. Ajitaramu Opeyemi

    May 12, 2020 at 6:52 PM

    Please updat me the moment the result is out, many thanks

  10. Sanusi kabir olasunkanmi

    May 3, 2020 at 2:02 PM

    Pls when is it likely for the result to be out and when is the screening and interview commence

    • Jecinta uloma

      May 5, 2020 at 7:45 AM

      Pls notify me when the result is out.

  11. Komolafe Adeyemi Joshua

    April 29, 2020 at 6:50 PM

    Please kindly get me notified as soon as the result is out.

  13. MUSTAPHA ALHAJI

    April 26, 2020 at 11:17 AM

    PLEACE INFORM ME WHEN THE RESULT IS OUT

  14. Madumere Chinedu Queeneth

    April 20, 2020 at 6:38 PM

    I want to know when the result is out please

  15. adamu hamidu daraja

    April 2, 2020 at 4:32 PM

    sir, I want to when u should start for ssce physical screening

  16. Ogah owoicho Samuel

    April 2, 2020 at 4:32 PM

    I want to be updated

  17. adamu hamidu daraja

    April 2, 2020 at 4:32 PM

    sir, I want to know when u should start for ssce physical screening

  18. Prince Ojimba

    April 2, 2020 at 4:32 PM

    Good evening

    Please notify me when the result is out

  19. Edidiong

    April 2, 2020 at 4:32 PM

    I want to be updated

  20. Ogah owoicho Samuel

    March 18, 2020 at 8:59 PM

    I want to be updated

  21. Charles

    February 7, 2020 at 5:18 AM

    When is the test for junior level going to take place?

  22. Charles

    April 2, 2020 at 6:21 PM

    When is the test for junior level going to take place?

  23. adamu hamidu daraja

    February 6, 2020 at 11:14 PM

    sir, I want to know when u should start for ssce physical screening

  24. adamu hamidu daraja

    February 6, 2020 at 11:13 PM

    sir, I want to when u should start for ssce physical screening

  25. Prince Ojimba

    February 6, 2020 at 11:00 PM

    Good evening

    Please notify me when the result is out

  26. Edidiong

    February 6, 2020 at 8:34 PM

    I want to be updated

