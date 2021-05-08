NDLEA Recruitment Screening Date, Venue & Requirements 2021 – Ndlea Releases List Of Candidates For Final Screening Of Narcotic Officers And Narcotic Assistants

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the final screening of qualified candidates for narcotic officers and narcotic assistants cadres.

The screening exercise, which was suspended in January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now proceed in batches in designated centres as follows:

NDLEA HEADQUARTERS ABUJA

Candidates within the following categories and whose names are listed on the final list as published on the Agency’s website: www.ndlea.gov.ng should report at NDLEA HEADQUATERS, No 6 Port Harcourt Crescent, Off Gimbiya Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja as follows:

a.Lawyers – 17th May, 2021

b. Specialised Courses and Languages – 19th May, 2021

c. Special Skill Candidates – 20th May, 2021

d. Doctors- 21st May,2021

NDLEA ACADEMY JOS PLATEAU STATE

Candidates on the general list should report at the Agency’s Academy, Katon Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for screening in the order of batches specified below:

BATCH ‘A’: Nos 1- 242 (17th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘B’: Nos 243- 484 (18th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘C’: Nos 485-726 (19th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘D’: Nos 727 – 968 (20th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘E’: Nos 969 – 1209 (21st May, 2021)

BATCH ‘F’: Nos 1210- 1450 (22nd May, 2021)

NACORTIC ASSISTANT CADRE

Candidates on the Narcotic Assistant cadre should report at the Agency’s Academy, Katon Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for screening in strict compliance to the order specified below between 24th May – 8th June 2021

BATCH ‘A’: Nos 1 – 300 (24th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘B’: Nos 301 – 600 (25th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘C’: Nos 601 – 900 (26th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘D’: Nos 901 -1,200 (27th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘E’: Nos 1,201 – 1,500 (28th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘F’: Nos 1,501 – 1,800 (29th May, 2021)

BATCH ‘G’: Nos 1,801 – 2,100 (31st May, 2021)

BATCH ‘H’: Nos 2,101 – 2,400 (1st June, 2021)

BATCH ‘I’: Nos 2,401 – 2,700 (2nd June, 2021)

BATCH ‘J’: Nos 2,701 – 3,000 (3rd June, 2021)

BATCH ‘K’: 3,001 – 3,300 (4th June, 2021)

BATCH ‘L’: Nos 3,301 – 3,600 (5th June, 2021)

BATCH ‘M’: Nos 3,601 – 3,900 (7th June, 2021)

BATCH ‘N’: Nos 3,901 – 4,165 (8th June, 2021)

CONDITIONS

Candidates attending the screening exercise must strictly observe the following rules:

COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocol

Arrival at the designated venue on the specified date

Candidates must present their guarantors form

Must present original and duplicate copies of their academic credentials

Birth certificates

Proof of State of origin

Certificate of medical fitness from a Government Hospital

A pair apiece of shorts and round neck white T-Shirts

Canvas and stockings

Any candidate who fails to abide by any of the conditions indicated above would be disqualified instantly.

approved Narcotic Officers Cadre list

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mQJGUfjAT0EFajc-j9s_NExPK3kb5fJS/view

approved Narcotic Assistants Cadre list

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CUiUQOeV3H6rXqhooZPWajHaCPmnslSa/view

NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja

Femi Babafemi

Director, Media & Advocacy

7th May, 2021

NDLEA Recruitment Screening 2019/2020 | Check NDLEA Screening Date 2021- The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency 2019 Recruitment Exercise closes on Thursday, 29th August, 2019 – View screening list here!

Candidates who successfully submitted their application without error or duplicate application and also sate for the aptitude test will be invited for physical screening exercise in their various states.

Are you one of the candidates or applicants who applied for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) 2019 Recruitment Exercise and you are searching for the date of the screening exercise for all shortlisted candidates?

How to Check NDLEA Screening Date for 2019 NDLEA Recruitment

Do you apply for the ndlea recruitment exercise and you are looking for the date of your screening? If yes, then read this post further.

Candidates who apply for the NDLEA Recruitment 2019 are to note that they will undergo a screening exercise exam and credential screening.

Date and Venue for NDLEA Recruitment Screening

The NDLEA Screening and Physical Documentation date and venue has been announced.

All shortlisted candidates to appear at the Agency’s Academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, Katton-Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State, for the screening and documentation exercise between January 10 and 23, 2021 at 0900 hours daily.

NDLEA Recruitment Recommended Links:

NDLEA Recruitment Screening Requirements.

Candidates are to take note of the following requirements on the screening day. To be successful at the screening exercise, you must have all your credentials you submitted during the online application.

Candidates are, therefore, to report for the screening exercise with their guarantors’ forms, originals and duplicates of academic credentials, birth certificate or age declaration and indigene certificates.

They are also expected to come along with a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital as well as a pair of shorts, T-shirts, canvass and stockings

The following documents are required for ndlea recruitment screening exercise;

NDLEA Recruitment Confirmation Slip NDLEA Recruitment Guarantor Form Birth certificate Identity Document (National ID, Voter’s Card, Driver’s License, International Passport.) LGA Identity Certificate O’Level Degree (If applicable) Professional Certificate.

If any other document is required and is not listed here, we will update it later… or late me know in the comment section.