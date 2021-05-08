Download & Print NDLEA Guarantor Form PDF 2021 | NDLEA Recruitment Portal – NDLEA Guarantor Form Download for 2019 National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Recruitment Application: Are you applying for the 2019 NDLEA recruitment form online? If yes, then you may want to download the NDLEA Guarantor form in PDF and fill it, which is part of the Application Process – Download here!

Are you also looking for the 2019 NDLEA recruitment Form? Do you need the application guidelines on how to apply for the 2019 NDLEA application form? If yes, then make sure you read the 2019 NDLEA recruitment Application guidelines here.

The Nigeria Security and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Corps (NDLEA) Nationwide recruitment 2019 commences nationwide, all applicants must fill in the application form provided on the website, upload their passport photograph & credentials.

Candidates will be required to download two (2) NDLEA Guarantor forms to be filled by two (2) persons of reputable standing in the society.

This recruitment exercise requires that a candidate seeking appointment must produce two (2) credible, responsible and acceptable persons as guarantors. If you are willing to stand as guarantor for this applicant, kindly complete this form in your own handwriting.

Please Note that it is very dangerous to stand as guarantor for persons whom you do not know well. Acceptable Guarantors Include: Traditional Rulers, Magistrates, Local Government Chairman, Heads of Education Institutions attended (Principals, Rectors, Provosts and Vice Chancellors), Career Civil Servants not below the rank of Grade Level 12, Paramilitary or Military officers of equivalent rank.

All successful candidates will be subjected to random illicit drug use test throughout the ir service in the Agency. Only shortlisted applicants shall be invited for further examination and interview.

How to Download National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA Guarantor Form.

If you’ve successfully, filled the NDLEA recruitment form online and you want to download the Guarantor form, kindly check below to download the Form in PDF and fill.

Download it Here >>NDLEA-Guarantor-FORM

All Interested candidates should sign up and apply on www.cdfipb.careers (You must be signed up to apply). Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for the next phase.

