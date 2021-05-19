Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NExit: If you are unable to Login to your Dashboard, Proceed with this – The office of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) issued important information regarding ongoing registration for the CBN Loan and other affiliate programs.

The registration which started late November 2020, has spanned through January 2021, and still counting will be brought to an end any money from now, NSIP warned.

All volunteers yet to be registered all encouraged to do so before the site is shut down. NSIP has also noted that many volunteers have encountered series of issues during registration.

The CBN Loan Programme will soon commence and the Federal Government is poised to expedite the process, the Humanitarian Ministry in collaboration with other sister Agencies (SANEF, Agro-Enumerator) is very much on the ground to commence alongside the CBN loan.

In view of this, the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), All Volunteers having issues related to:

Email not recognized by Nexit portal.

Account blocked by the portal.

Email and password forgotten

Without verification mail

Are to quickly send their details:

Your full name

Old and new email addresses for those changing their email

To [email protected]

“Therefore, all applicants that receive the above message should not hesitate to take an urgent step.

There is a need for you to login to confirm if your encountered problem has been solved.