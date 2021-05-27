Turkey visa application portal for Nigerians [abuja.be.mfa.gov.tr]

Why you should visit Turkey
Have you ever dreamt of catching a hot air balloon ride to see the sunrise in the famous city of Cappadocia, doing some exotic jewellery shopping at the Grand Bazaar of Istanbul, or wanted to take a dip in the crystal-clear waters of Antalya? Turkey is one of the most-sought-after travel destinations from across the globe, and it’s easy to see why! For your next trip abroad, consider this beautiful country and with Travelstart’s easy to follow guide, you’ll have your Turkish visa in no time at all! Click here to see how to apply for visa to other countries.
Do Nigerians need to apply for a Turkish visa and what kind of visas are you able to apply for?
Nigerians who wish to visit Turkey will need a visa to do so. Before applying for your Turkish visa, you will need to ensure that you have a valid passport as without this, you cannot apply for any kind of visa or do any international travel. To be granted a Turkish visa, make sure that your passport is valid for at least 6 months from the date of your return. For peace of mind, always apply for your visa at least 8 weeks ahead of your intended flight.
Depending on the reasons for visiting Turkey, you will need a different type of visa for your time spent there. The visa options are:
- Tourist
- Business
- Transit
- Student
- Working
For this article, we will be looking at how you can apply for your Tourist Visa. A tourist visa is a single-entry visa, meaning that once you’ve entered Turkey, you may not do so again without reapplying for another Turkish visa.
How much will a Turkish visa cost?
Application fee: ₦ 90000.00 ($ 250.00)
Service fee: ₦ 21240.00 ($ 59.00)
What’s needed for your Turkish visa application
- A completed Turkish application form for Nigerian citizens.
- An application fee that is non-refundable.
- Proof of flight reservation (have a look at Travelstart’s insurance policy on the possibility of denied visas).
- Your original passport, with a validity of at least 6 months from your intended date of return.
- Two passport photos (5 x 6cm), on a white background. The photos should not have any staples in it.
- Itinerary: your day-to-day schedule of what your plans in the country will be.
- 6 months bank statements: this is needed to show that you will have sufficient funds for the time that you’re in Turkey.
- A letter from your employer that states how much you earn on a monthly basis.
- Proof of accommodation: hotel reservations (booking papers to say where you’ll be staying, and for how long) or if staying with friends, a letter of invitation stating so.
- Proof of health insurance.
- Vaccination card (Nigerians will need to get immunisation shots against yellow fever and typhoid).
- Proof of payment for visa application, as well as visa processing fee.
To get your visa process started, applicants MUST first apply online as only once this is completed will the application be taken further. After the online application, Nigerian applicants will then need to set up an appointment to appear in person at the Turkish embassy in Abuja.
Process of applying for a Turkish visa:
- Apply online
- Submit all of your relevant documents, including copies of your passport, itinerary, photographs, etc
- Book your appointment online
- Pay your application fee
- Go to the embassy for your appointment and submit any additional outstanding documents at the Turkish Embassy in Abuja
- Pay the processing fee
- Collect or have your completed visa with your passport couriered to you from Abuja
Those who wish to visit Turkey should start their application at least 8 weeks in advance.
For further details on what is needed to apply for your visa, please visit the Turkish visa requirements page for further details on what is needed for your application.
How long is the visa valid for?
Your tourist visa is valid for 90 days from the day issued. Visitors to Turkey can stay in the country for 30 days with this visa, from their date of entry.
Turkish visa application forms
Visa forms can be printed out at home, completed, and submitted by oneself, or via a travel agent. If you’re planning on submitting your forms by yourself, you can start the process by printing the relevant forms on the VisaHQ website for Turkey.
Please note: to apply online, you will need access to a scanner to create digital copies of your documents, as well as a credit card to pay your application and service fees online.
Turkish visa appointment
For your visa appointment, applicants will need to visit the Embassy of Turkey in Abuja. During the appointment, biometric information (fingerprint scans) will be done, as well as a sit down to talk about your plans in Turkey. This is also when you will hand in any outstanding paperwork. You can find the Turkish embassy at the following address:
Embassy of Turkey, Abuja:
333, Diplomatic Drive, Central Business District, Abuja, Nigeria
Telephone: (+234) 803 648 89 81 / (+234) 807 49 49 503
Email: [email protected]
Website: abuja.be.mfa.gov.tr
How to get to the embassy
The Turkish Embassy in Abuja is centrally located in the Central Business District of Abuja, on Diplomatic Drive. Buses and taxis are available to get you to the embassy. The Turkish Embassy is located between the Embassy of Brazil and the Embassy of U.S.A.
How long will the process take?
You should apply online for your visa up to 8 weeks in advance, and from the date of your appointment, the process should take about 8 working days to complete.
Where to take photographs and print documents (Abuja, Central Business District)
Photographs:
Studio24: Ademola Adetokunbo Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.
Documents (to print):
- Binani Printing Express: Yakubu James Pam, Wuse, Abuja. Website: binaniprintingpress.com
- Print Anything Nigeria: Ground Floor, N.A.I.C House, Novateur™ Nigeria, Right Wing, Abuja. Website: printanything.ng
So, with applying for your Turkish visa as easy as flying to Abuja, tell us, when are you planning your trip to this fantastic country? Be sure to let us know when you go, and to tag us in your travel pictures in Turkey!
