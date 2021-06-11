Shell Nigeria Massive Graduate Trainees recruitment 2021 – The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) is Nigeria’s oldest energy company, and has a long term and continuing commitment to the country, its people and the economy. As one of the world’s leading energy companies Shell plays a key role in helping to meet the world’s growing energy demand in economically, environmentally and socially responsible ways – Apply here!
Applications are invited from fresh graduates for the position below:
Title: GraduateTrainee Programme
Reference ID: 113786BR
Location: Nigeria
The Role
- At Shell, we’re developing all kinds of ideas to help meet the growing demand for energy and we’re looking for ambitious students and graduates to help us do more.
- Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies, employing approximately 87,000 people and operating in more than 70 countries and territories.
- Our aim is to meet the energy needs of our society in ways that are economically, socially and environmentally viable, now and in the future. Our focus on innovation and technology has made us a leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer of refined petroleum products.
Shell Graduate Programme
The Shell Graduate Programme is a development framework that enables new graduates to become fully independent Shell professionals in 2-5 years. At Shell, new graduates have access to an unparalleled range of roles and world-class training and development opportunities, including:
- Leadership skills development
- Networking, Coaching and Mentoring relationships
- World class training (classroom based learning, e-learning modules, accreditation)
- Job Rotations in different businesses
What we look for in Shell
Graduate Trainees who:
- Completed their undergraduate degree not earlier than 2020
- Graduated with a minimum 2:1 (Second Class Upper) degree
- Have completed their Nigeria National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme with proof of discharge certificate
Applicants who do not satisfy the above requirements will be automatically regretted.
Courses of Study
- Social Sciences
- Law
- Finance
- Mechanical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Structural Engineering
- Metallurgical Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Electronics Engineering
- Instrumentation Engineering
- Geology
- Geophysics
- Mathematics
- Marine Engineering
- Accountancy
As part of our process to identify remarkable individuals, we use a competency-based assessment methodology which focuses on Capacity, Achievement and Relationships (CAR).
- Capacity: We’re looking for people with the intellectual, analytical, and creative ability to learn quickly, identify issues, and propose innovative solutions.
- Achievement: We want driven high-achievers full of curiosity, self-confidence and organizational skills.
- Relationship: We’re searching for strong communicators who work well within a team, respect others and encourage and support colleagues.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Note
- Candidates will be asked to select the business area that they would like to apply for on the Shell Graduate Programme within the Application form. You will be matched into a particular role based on your skills. Whilst you will not be required to apply for a specific Shell position If you are interested in a specific role, you can express interest within your cover letter.
- We review applications and fill roles on a rolling basis, therefore, we may close particular business areas once they are filled.
- Shell does not request monetary payments (e.g. insurance policy, visa/work permit, HUET or HSSE training, special job offer, etc.) for employment.
- Individuals who are interested in opportunities within the Shell Group will find open positions listed on the above-listed company websites when available.
