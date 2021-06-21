Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Cost of International Passport in Nigeria (2021) – The Nigerian International passport (e-passport) is the main and only document that confirms that you are a citizen of Nigeria.

It is also a means of identification and an important document for international travel. The Nigerian Immigration Service is responsible for processing the international passport.

Cost of Nigerian International Passport

UPDATE: The Nigeria Immigration Service has just announced that the registration and issuance of the new international passport would cost N70,000. Its issuance commenced on Monday, March 4, 2019.

The issuance is expected to commence in Ikoyi, Lagos on March 25, Kano on April 1, Alausa in Ikeja on April 8, and London in the United Kingdom on April 22.

The new international passport comes with the following advantages:

10-year validity

self-tracking of visa applications

enhanced durability with polycarbonate technology

weather-friendliness

In 2014, the NIS increased the price of the Nigerian passport from N7000 to N20000.

Currently, the cost of the Nigerian international passport is based on age and number of pages as seen below:

Age 0-17 |32 pages|N8,750 Age 0-17 |64 pages|N20,000 Age 18-59|32 pages|N15,000 Age 18-59|64 pages|N20,000 Age 60+|32 pages |N8,750 Age 60+|64 pages |N20,000

If you’re living outside of Nigeria, you can also obtain your passport from any of the Nigeria Embassies in the countries of your residence. Here’s the price below:

Age 0-17 |32 pages|$65 Age 0-17 |64 pages|$125 Age 18-59|32 pages|$94 Age 18-59|64 pages|$125 Age 60+|32 pages |$65 Age 60+|64 pages |$125

Requirements for Nigerian International Passport

Below is an overview of the documents you need when applying for your international passport.

If you’re applying for a standard passport, you will need the following

Local Government letter of identification. Birth certificate / age declaration. 2 recent colour passport photographs Guarantor’s form sworn to before a commissioner of Oaths / Magistrate / High Court Judge Parents’ letter of consent for minors under 16 years Marriage certificate where applicable Police report incase of lost passport

If you’re applying for the official passport, you will need the following:

Letter of introduction from appropriate State Government, Federal Government Ministry / Organization. Marriage certificate where applicable Police report in case of lost passport Letter of appointment / last promotion

You can make your payment online during your application process.

Nigerian International Passport: How to Pay Online

Visit the home page of the Nigeria Immigration Portal

Locate & click on the appropriate application form to start the process:

Select a passport type “ Standard e-Passport ” OR “ Official e-Passport ”, then click on ‘Start Application’ button.

” OR “ ”, then click on ‘Start Application’ button. Fill the Application form; check the ‘I ACCEPT FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN THIS FORM’ check box then click the “PRINT” Button to print filled form.

Submit your application and view ‘Applicant details page’

Click on “Proceed to Online Payment”

Click to select Payment Currency “Pay in Naira” or “Pay in Dollars” option then Click on ‘Continue’ button

Choose the currency you want to use for payment (Naira or US Dollars) and select the payment method. You can either pay with your credit or debit.

If you intend to pay through Credit/Debit card, select “ Credit/Debit card ” and click continue. You will be required to fill in your log-in credentials. After filling in, click “Login” button and you will be sent to the payment portal. For proceeding with the payment click the “PAY” button. Payment portal display application details, click on “Continue” button. You will be prompted to “ Value Card ” payment page, provide information of your card & Click on “OK” button After payment, the “Validation Number” is generated. Store it and use it to confirm the payment. You can also print a receipt by clicking the “Print the Receipt” button. After payment, the bank will issue an ‘approved payment platform provider’ receipt that contains a “Validation Number”. You will need this “Validation Number” for confirmation of payment on the portal.

” and click continue. You will be required to fill in your log-in credentials. After filling in, click “Login” button and you will be sent to the payment portal. For proceeding with the payment click the “PAY” button. Payment portal display application details, click on “Continue” button. You will be prompted to “ ” payment page, provide information of your card & Click on “OK” button After payment, the “Validation Number” is generated. Store it and use it to confirm the payment. You can also print a receipt by clicking the “Print the Receipt” button. After payment, the bank will issue an ‘approved payment platform provider’ receipt that contains a “Validation Number”. You will need this “Validation Number” for confirmation of payment on the portal. If you selected the option to pay at a bank, select “Bank” and click continue and view the list of participating banks and then click on ‘Continue’. You will be notified to click the button “Print Acknowledgment.” The acknowledgement slip comprises the Transaction ID, Application ID & Reference Number. You can take this to the participating bank and make the necessary payment.

and click continue and view the list of participating banks and then click on ‘Continue’. You will be notified to click the button “Print Acknowledgment.” The acknowledgement slip comprises the Transaction ID, Application ID & Reference Number. You can take this to the participating bank and make the necessary payment. If you reside outside Nigeria and you have selected a processing country other than Nigeria, your payment will be in US Dollars. You will be re-directed to an approved payment platform to complete your application and make your payment in US Dollars.

After payment, you can take your receipt with the validation number to the NIS portal for confirmation of payment. You can follow the steps below:

Go to the “Query your Application Payment Status” and enter your Passport Application ID and Reference No.

If a “Validation Number” field appears, please enter the number from your ‘approved payment platform provider’ receipt. Remember: Validation Number has been generated after payment through Bank also.

Click the “Search Record” button and you will be sent to the “Applicant’s Details” page where a date for your interview has been generated.

You can now print a Receipt or an Acknowledgement Slip by using the buttons on this page. (You will need them for your interview).

You will be presented with your NIS e-receipt or Acknowledgement Slip in a new window. Click on “Print” button to send a copy to the printer.

Once your payment is confirmed, you can proceed for the interview with your relevant documents. You can access your interview schedule, final e-receipt and acknowledgment slip using your Validation Number.

When going for the interview, you should take your NIS e-Receipt along with you.

You can print the receipt by clicking on the ‘Query your application payment status’ link. Select ‘Passport’ on the next page as an option under the ‘Application Type’ drop down. Fill in your Application ID, Reference Number and Validation Number (if applicable) and submit the details.

At this point, your full application details shall be returned then scroll down the page and click on ‘Print receipt.’ You will be presented with your NIS e-receipt in a new window. You can now click on ‘Print this receipt’ to send a copy to the printer.

Also, you need to generate your Passport Guarantor’s Form which you will also present. You can generate it by following these steps:

Click on passport guarantor’s form at the home page of the Nigeria Immigration Service Enter reference and id number generated on the acknowledgment slip Click Print to print out first page and next to print out second page (You will still be required to click the Print button)

After you application, the documents you’re expected to take with you to the passport office include: