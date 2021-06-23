Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Andy Uba threatens to sue Heritage Bank over staff’s protest – An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the forthcoming Governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has threatened to sue Heritage Bank over a trending video showing the bank’s staff protesting at the entrance of his residence.

Some staff of the bank were reported to have, three days ago, protested at the gate of Uba’s house, demanding he repays the loan he allegedly obtained.

Uba’s threat to head to court is contained in a letter dated June 23, 2021 and signed by his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN, in which he argued the actions of the bank staff have exposed him to ridicule, shame and embarrassment.

Uba asked the bank to tender unreserved apology in five national dailies and N5billion damages.

Part of the letter reads: ”Despite your veiled denial, the deliberateness of your staffs’ action is founded and the intent, to wit: – bring our client to public opprobrium shame ridicule scorn etc. is glaring for all to see.

”This is more so, as you deliberately picked the rather inauspicious period immediately preceding the forthcoming gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress [APC] for Anambra State slated for the 26th of June 2021, wherein our client is the leading candidate to clinch his Party’s ticket, to stage this smear campaign against him.

”Surely, the damage occasioned to our client by your calculated but ill-advised action is unquantifiable. However, our client will be assuaged if a public apology, unreserved, is tendered by you and published in at least five national daily newspapers within a day of receipt of this letter and payment N5b in damages.

”If not, we have our client’s further instructions to seek redress against you in a court of law for the same. Kindly be advised.

”We do hope that you will take benefit of the olive branch offered in this letter; the gamble, otherwise, is yours to suffer.”