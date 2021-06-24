Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NOUN Student Portal Login 2020/2021 school fees and Registration Guide – We are here to guide you appropriately and also to show you how to speedily register on the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) portal, accredited course offered and how to apply for a degree programme.

NOUN 2020/2021 Academic Session

NOUN stands for National Open University of Nigeria. It is a distance learning center for those who want to earn a degree on a particular field of study. The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is a federal government owned institution and one of the first in the whole of West Africa and recently it has been accorded the largest single tertiary institutions ever in west Africa.

The institution was established on July 22nd 1983. As time went on, the Buhari military regime had to suspend it operations, this hampered it academic activities for about 17 years before it was reopened again by the then president Olusegun Obasanjo in 2001. Obasanjo soon feel in love with this institution and went further to acquire a degree from them.

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) enrollment rate stands at 32, 400 with learning Centres all over the States in Nigeria.

Core objective of NOUN

The core objective of NOUN is to bring education to everyone ; make it accessible to everyone who is interested in acquiring it.

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) are known to specialise in the following departments:

social

agricultural

management

law

arts

education sphere,

health and

general sciences.

NOUN Registration Guide

Here is NOUN Registration portal @http://www.nouonline.net

The home page should open up but use a fast browsing network. Still on the homepage, on Menu Bar and Click “Student Login”

Click on “Register”

Input the required details

Click on “Submit

After registration do the following

Click on “Student Login” on the Menu

Enter Matric number and password to log in

Go to the “Manage Wallet” menu

Click on “Load Wallet”

Enter the required details and amount to pay

Click on “Pay”

Copy and take your RRR number to any bank branch for payment.

After payment, do the following:

Log in to the official NOUN website, www.nouonline.net

Go to the “ Manage Wallet ” menu

” menu Click on “ Check Payment Status ”

” Enter Matric Number and RRR number

Click on “Check Wallet Payment”

The final stage will require the following:

Click the “Home” button Click on “Registration” Select the Semester Registration Enter the required details. Click on “Submit” Proceed with course and examinations registration

How to Apply for Admission at NOUN

Application on the National Open University of Nigeria is mostly done online. If you have a stable Internet connection then everything shouldn’t take you more than 24 hours.

Here is the portal for registration @ www.nouonline.net.

You will be taken to the Home Page, locate the Menu Bar and Click on Apply for Admission.

Based on the programme you are applying for ; Select either the Undergraduate Programme or Postgraduate Programme. If you didn’t see your the programme you are searching for know that it’s not available at the moment.

Navigate to “ Choose Faculty ” (note it should be found at the left-hand side of the screen).

” (note it should be found at the left-hand side of the screen). Now choose Faculty.

A form will be displayed, you should Fill the displayed form.

Want to view to admission requirements? Click below to view the admission criteria.

Click “ Apply ” to proceed.

” to proceed. Take note of the UNIQUE ID displayed.

Click the ‘ Continue ’ button

’ button Select Bank Branch as payment type

Click on “ Pay ”

” Copy and take your RRR number to your preferred commercial bank branch for payment.

After payment

Perform step 1 to 3

Go to “ Continue After Payment”

Input Unique ID, RRR number and Programme

Click on “ Proceed ”

” Fill the Form. Note that all the fields marked with a red star are compulsory.

After filling form

Click “Submit” Print Admission Letter Visit the nearest study center for screening

Amount to be Paid for NUON Online Application Forms:

The VC of the national open University has finally come out with a plain figure state the amount each and every student are expected to pay for their various degree programme.

For clarity of purpose you can refer to the school portal to verify all the figures we have taken time to list here.

No matter where you find your self, be it an undergraduate, postgraduate or simply a returning student we got you covered here.

Here are the various fees that you will be ask to pay. It might not be exactly as fee tends to flaunt every year :

New Students (Freshers)

S/N PAYMENT FEES CURRENT AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT * Registration Fees 2,500.00 6,000.00 * Caution Deposit 3,500.00 3,500.00 * Orientation Fees 1,500.00 1,500.00 * Matriculation Fees 1,500.00 1,500.00 * I.D. Card 500 500.00 * Library Fees 3,000.00 3,000.00 * ICT Administrative Charges 10,000.00 10,000.00 * E- Facilitation 4,000.00 * Jamb Regularization 6,000.00 6,000.00 * Result Verification Fee 5,000.00 5,000.00 Total Compulsory Fees 33,500.00 41,000.00

Returning Students ‐ 1st Semester

S/N PAYMENT FEES CURRENT AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT 1 Registration Fees 2,500.00 6,000.00 2 Caution Deposit 3 Orientation Fees 4 Matriculati 5 I.D. Card 6 Library Fees 3,000.00 3,000.00 7 ICT Administrative Charges 10,000.00 10,000.00 8 E- Facilitation 4,000.00 Total Compulsory Fees 15,500.00 23,000.00

Returning Student ‐ 2nd Semester

S/ N

PAYMENT FEES

CURRENT AMOUNT

NEW AMOUNT

1

Semester Registration Fees

2,500.00

6,000.00

2

Caution Deposit

3

Orientation Fees

4

Matriculation Fees

5

I.D. Card

6

Library Fees

3,000.00

7

ICT Administrative Charges

8

E- Facilitation

4,000.00

Total Compulsory Fees

2,500.00 13,000.00

NOUN School Fees for Postgraduates

New Students

S/ N PAYMENT FEES CURRENT AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT 1 Registration Fees 2,500.00 6,000.00 2 Caution Deposit 3,500.00 3,500.00 3 Orientation Fees 1,500.00 1,500.00 4 Matriculation Fees 1,500.00 1,500.00 5 I.D. Card 500 500.00 6 Library Fees 3,000.00 3,000.00 7 ICT Administrative Charges 10,000.00 10,000.00 8 E- Facilitation 4,000.00 9 Result Verification Fee 10,000.00 10,000.00 Total Compulsory Fees 32,500.00 40,000.00

Returning Students ‐ 1st Semester

S/ N PAYMENT FEES CURRENT AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT 1 Registration Fees 2,500.00 6,000.00 2 Caution Deposit 3 Orientation Fees 4 Matriculation Fees 5 I.D. Card 6 Library Fees 3,000.00 3,000.00 7 ICT Administrative Charges 10,000.00 10,000.00 8 E- Facilitation 4,000.00 Total Compulsory Fees 15,500.00 23,000.00

Returning Student ‐ 2nd Semester

S/ N PAYMENT FEES CURRENT AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT 1 Semester Registration Fees 2,500.00 6,000.00 2 Caution Deposit 3 Orientation Fees 4 Matriculation Fees 5 I.D. Card 6 Library Fees 3,000.00 7 ICT Administrative Charges 8 E- Facilitation 4,000.00 Total Compulsory Fees 2,500.00 13,000.00

NOUN School Fees for Ph.D Students

New Students

Undergraduate Programmes N5, 000.00 (five thousand naira only)

Postgraduate (PGD and Masters) Programmes N7, 500.00 (Seven thousand five hundred naira only).

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Programmes N10,000.00 (Ten Thousand Naira only).

S/ N PAYMENT FEES CURRENT AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT 1 Application form 10,000.00 10,000.00 2 Registration fee per annum 150,000.00 150,000.00 3 Course Registration Fee (where applicable, per courses) 10,000.00 10,000.00 4 Laboratory Access Fee (where applicable, per courses) 20,000.00 20,000.00 5 I.D. Card 2,500.00 2,500.00 6 Library Fees 10,000.00 10,000.00 7 ICT Administrative Charges 10,000.00 10,000.00 8 E- Facilitation 6,000.00 9 Examination Fee 3,000.00 3,000.00 10 Re-sit Examination fee per course (where applicable) 4,000.00 4,000.00

Things to take note about NOUN

The first Nigerian civilian president, Shahu Shagari came up with the idea to establish an institution for hard working employees, professionals etc .

This institution will see to it that all services that conventional institutions can’t provide are adequately access by all. He went further to establish the National Open University of Nigeria which has the capacity to admit thousands of students far above the capacity of conventional universities.

NOUN is all about flexibility and don’t necessarily have to station students anywhere before they could attend classes. As long as you are in Nigeria, you can attend any of their classes anywhere, all you need to do is to apply for relocation and all will be done with speed.The main objective of the National Open University of Nigeria is to make learning a distant. This means that as a student you can quickly access your lectures, take test etc.