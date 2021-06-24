Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NPower Batch C Selection Test Date 2021 | NASIMS Portal https://nasims.gov.ng – The Federal Government N-Power Programme Recruitment Exercise for 2020 Batch C has been closed for New Applications and Now Ready for the Next Phase.

The Next Phase of the NPower Batch C Recruitment exercise that earlier started in June 2020 which is now closed will be a selection test and screening exam.

N-Power Test Date: The N-Power Selection Computer Based Online Test took place on the 11th March, 2020.

The N-Power Batch C Recruitment Online Test will be carried out on the NASIMS Portal. See more details here

How to Check NPower Batch C Selection Test Date 2020

If you submitted your Npower application successfully for the Batch C recruitment exercise, then you should read and bookmark this page or turn on post notification for further important updates and news on the Npower recruitment 2020.

Read also:

To know your date of screening exam or selection test for the NPower Batch C Recruitment, kindly follow the below steps to check your schedule or date of exam/test.

Applicants are to visit the 2021 npower test portal > https://nasims.gov.ng/login Login using your credentials registered during the application process by inputting your registered email and password Proceed and click the Login button after that to login. After login in you will see addition details concerning your NPower Batch C Selection Test Date. if available, if not available, you will only see your application number.

You can also check your registered email inbox or spam box for further updates and information regarding the next phase of the NPower Recruitment Exercise 2020.

NOTE: as at now, the NPower Batch C Selection Test Dates has not been announced or fixed yet, all candidates are advised to keep an eye on this post as it will be updated as soon as the dates for screening and selection test is out.

When will NPower Test be done?

The NPower Recruitment Selection Test is the next stage of the recruitment exercise in the previous batches, candidates or applicants who submitted their applications successfully without errors will have to prepare and pass this test as it is necessary for all to pass before being employed as NPower Batch C Beneficiary.

Coming back to answer the above question, the NPower Batch C Selection Test Date and instructions has been released, all candidates or applicants are to follow the process carefully on the npower nasims portal.

Candidates are to continue checking this post and website for updates.

NPower Batch C Selection Test Requirements.

The Requirement for the Npower recruitment exam or test is quite simple, most of the documents have been submitted during the online registration for the recruitment exercise.

Below are the requirements you should meet in order to write your N-Power Test successfully;

Applicants must have a good internet enabled device, such as Computer or a Smart Phone NPower Portal Login Credentials Application Reference Number BVN/NIN (in case is required)

Also don’t forget to study in order to pass the selection examination or test by getting a copy of the recently updated NPower Recruitment Exam Past Questions with Answers 2020.

Print N-Power Slip

If do not have your NPower Recruitment Slip, kindly follow the instructions on the below link to print your slip fast and easy.

To Print NPower Confirmation Slip online, kindly click >> NPower Application Slip 2020 | Download & Print N-Power Recruitment Application Slip

Wondering if you can be able to edit something on your NPower Application Details? Click below link for more details on how to edit npower application online. How to Edit Your NPower Application 2020 | N-Power Recruitment Portal

Summary: NPower Batch C Selection Test Dates or Schedule is not out, disregard any date you see out there other than on this website or the official Npower recruitment portal, only candidates who submitted their applications without errors will be qualified to write the selection test. Past Questions are key to passing Npower Recruitment Tests.

If you wish to be the first to always receive news updates on the NPower Recruitment Screening and Selection Test, then leave a comment below and you will be the first to know when N-Power Selection Test Date is Out. If you have any question on the newly Introduced N-Power NASIMS Portal then drop your questions below and we will answer them all.