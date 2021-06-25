INEC Launches Online Portal for Voters to Registration

June 25, 2021

INEC Launches Online Portal for Voters to Registration – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday launched an online portal for eligible voters to register ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu while addressing newsmen shortly after the launching.

The Commissioner said the portal was created for intending registrants to commence the process online before the centres would reopen.

The Commissioner urged those intending to participate in the exercise to register by imputing their important details before proceeding to the next stage of the registration exercise.

According to him, the decision to register first online was due to the current security reality of the nation, stating that the commission would begin full registration at the 2,673 registration centres across the nation.

“However, I must quickly reiterate that the online registration is a public service and therefore free of charge. There is no INEC-approved cybercafe, no online registration centre and no scratch card to be purchased for the exercise. All you need is a device, including your mobile phones, that can connect to the internet”, he added.




