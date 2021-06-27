Latest update on Npower Salary Structure for Beneficiaries 2021 – This post is an updated information on the structure of Power salary for 2021 beneficiaries, most Npower applicants don’t consider the N-Power salary structure before applying for the scheme.
This scale might be favorable to some while others might not be cool with it.
Npower beneficiary stipends is not the same for all beneficiary, we therefore to give you the breakdown of the Npower New Salary Structure for Beneficiaries 2021 below:
How much do Npower pays Beneficiaries? Read on to know
List of N-Power Salary structure and N-Power Monthly Stipend 2021
- N-Power Agro Programme
Salary Structure: 25,000 – 30,000 monthly
- NPower Health Programme
Monthly Salary: 30,000 – 40,000
- N-Power Teach Programme
Salary Structure: 28,000 – 30,000 monthly
- N-Power Creative Programme
Salary: 10,000 – 30,000 monthly
- N-Power Tech (Software) Programme
Monthly Salary: 20,000 – 40,000
- N-Power Community Education Programme
Salary: 10,000 – 30,000 monthly
- N-Power Tech (Hardware) Programme
Salary: 20,000 – 40,000 monthly
- N-Power Build Programme
Salary: 27,000 – 30,000 monthly
Please note that all listed salaries above are in Naira. The salary is listed in two figures which are dependent on whether you are a graduate or not.
Be the first to comment