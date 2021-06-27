Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NPower Releases list Of Successful N-Tech Applicants – The federal government social intervention programme, NPower, has released the names of successful N-Tech applicants for 2020.

It was gathered the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria in a post on Twitter stated that customized text messages have been sent to successful Tech (N-Creative) candidates.

According to the Ministry, applicants who indicated an interest in the N-Creative programme in 2020 should check their email addresses.

How N-Power Applicants Will Know They’ve Been Selected

This Online Newspaper reports that the Tech training will begin on January 15 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The latest NPower tech training is targeted at Nigerian youths in the Northern zones of the country.

1, 500 beneficiaries have been selected as prospective trainees for an in-camp in respect of the NPower Tech.