QUICK FACTS:

FULL NAME Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode Stage Name Rahman Jago Born 18 March 1990 Age 31 years Place of Birth Lagos State Of Origin Lagos State Nationality Nigerian Girlfriend • Wife Not Married Occupation Rapper • Socialite Net Worth $50 Million

Rahman Jago Biography: Age, Songs, Wikipedia, Net Worth, Girlfriend, Cars, Tribe, Facts Unfold – Abdul Rahman professionally known as Rahman Jago is a 31 years old Nigerian media personality, rapper and socialite.

Rahman Jago, brought up in Lagos was born on March 18, 1990. He’s one of Nigerian Dubai based rich boys.

Rahman Jago came into publicity after being heavily associated with Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley and cos, which led to the hype “Jago Mapami Na“

Rahman Jago is the originator of leg work also have songs to his name such as “Ijo Ope” featuring Zlatan Ibile.

Career

Rahman Jago who is always listed as one of Nigerian Big Boys alongside Hushpuppi, Mompha, Baddyoosha, Aremo Gucci and others kept a low profile not until 2018 when he dropped a single “Ijo Ope” which featured of of the raves of the moment Zlatan Ibile.

Since his invasion, Rahman Jago got monitored due to the fact that he was living a lavishing lifestyle. This made online media to investigate his source of income which had them linking him to be involved in internet fraud since there hasn’t been any source of his income made public.

Rahman Jago have several exotic cars and assets to his name which he flaunt of social networks.

On May 10, 2019, Rahman Jago being a friend to Zlatan Ibile, Biesloaded, Naira Marley and always seen together was arrested alongside the listed names by EFCC for a suspicious internet related crime. He was released on May 14 in 2019 after being found not guilty alongside others except Naira Marley who was still detained.

To remind us that Rahman Jago is here to stay, he released a single Mo40 in February 2020 featuring Bad Boy Timz and Barry Jhay.

It is worthy of note that Rahman Jago is heavily linked to Zanku Music and Marlian Music.

Rahman Jago Net Worth

Having several luxuries to his name and being one of Nigerian rich kids on the block, Rahman Jago net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

Discography

Below are some of Rahman Jago songs;

Ijo Ope (feat. Zlatan, Chinko Ekun & Junior Boy) Mo40 (feat. Bad Boy Timz & Barry Jhay) Of Lala (feat. Jamo Pyper & Zlatan Ibile)

Social Media

Connect with Rahman Jago using the following medium below;