INEC Voters registration portal: How to apply for PVC [cvr.inecnigeria.org] – The independent national electoral commission (INEC) have opened the portal for voters card pre-registration, If you have not registered for your voter’s card before and would like to do so now, fill the form below to pre-register and save a lot of time when you visit the Biometric Data Collection Centers.

The pre-registration process is being developed so that only the capture of biometric information, that is, fingerprints, and front-facing photographs, will be done during the actual on-site registration process.

The estimated time to be spent during on-site registration has decreased because you would have already provided key Bio-Data during the pre-registration process.

This pre-registration system will also allow INEC to manage the number of expected registrants at a given registration center in accordance with established health, and safety protocols.

Follow the following steps to register on INEC Portal – cvr.inecnigeria.org:

Step one: Visit https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/ and Sign-up on INEC portal with your email address and create password:

Step two: After you have signed up, login and proceed on registration

Step three: Accept declaration that all informations entered are accurate to the best of your knowledge

Step four: Fill in your bio data/personal information

Step five: Enter additional information as seen on the attached image below

Step six: Select your polling unit where you would cast your vote during elections

Step seven: Upload supporting documents such as drivers license, proof of address or any court affidevit to support the information you provided above, save and continue to next page

Step eight: Upload passport photographs following the guidelines below

You are required to upload two front-facing photographs of yourself.

Photo 1: In the first photo, ensure your face is clear and your expression is neutral (no smiling).

Photo 2:In the second photo, ensure your face is clear and you are smiling.

Ensure that you follow the guidelines below.

The photo must have plain light background;

The face must be well lit;

It should show a close up of the head and partial shoulders;

The image should be straight looking, centered with the right, expected expressions;

Face should be in sharp focus and clear;

The face from forehead edge to bottom of chin should be 70 to 80% of the photo or one inch height;

The eyes must be open and no hair obscuring the face;

Prescription glasses if worn should be clear and thin framed and should not have flash reflection or obscure the eyes;

Head coverings, hair, head-dress or facial ornaments should not obscure the face;

There must be no other people or objects in the photo;

Applicants are advised not to take photos with any of the defects listed above.

Key Attributes:

Face is well lit. No shadows.

Entire face is sharp, visible and as large as possible in photo.

The background behind is light and plain.

Photo 1 – Neutral Expression (No Smiling, Frowning or Grimace)

In this first photo, keep a neutral expression and make sure your face is clear.

Remember: No caps/hats. No hair blocking your face. The wall behind you must either be White, Light Gray or Light Cream. No dark colours or other objects allowed in front or behind you.

No Smiling or Grimace. Keep a Neutral Expression

Photo 2 – Smiling Expression

In this second photo, please smile and make sure your face is clear.

Remember: No caps/hats. No hair blocking your face. The wall behind you must either be White, Light Gray or Light Cream. No dark colours or other objects allowed in front or behind you.

Expression Required: Smile

After you are satisfied with uploaded photos, save and submit your applications.

Step Nine: Choose an Appointment Date for your Biometric Capture with INEC voters card registration center, it will be wise to chose the closest location.

Scheduling Instructions

Based on the location (polling unit) you chose, a Biometrics Capture and a list of Registration Centres that you can go have been recommended for you but you need to choose a day and time from the available times.

Schedule your appointment below by choosing a day and time that you will be at the Registration Centre for your Biometric Capture.

You can schedule your appointment to visit any Registration Centre in the Country to complete this process.

Please note that there are limited slots on each day. This is to help ensure your safety and the safety of our officers as a part of the COVID-19 Protocols and also to reduce queues.

Kindly confirm the time and date you have chosen. There are limited slots each day. Please do not set an appointment date and time that you are not certain you would be able meet.

Step ten: Save and print out your registration slip, you will be required to provide this during biometric data capture