Birth Name Olabode Olaolu Akorede Folarin Stage Name HG2 Filmworks (HG2 Films) Occupation Video Director • Businesman Born October 1 Birth Place Mushin State Of Origin Lagos State Nationality Nigerian Net Worth $200,000 – $1.8 Million

HG2 Films Biography: Dir. Videos, Net Worth, Age, Facts – HG2 Filmworks (HG2 Films) whose real name is Olabode Olaolu Akorede Folarin is an expert Nigerian video director, movie producer, picture taker, businessman and graphic craftsman.

He is widely recognized for shooting most but a few of the award winning music videos in Nigeria.

Early Life

Conceived on October 1 in Mushin vicinity of Lagos State, HG2 Films had his childhood experience in the cities of Lagos.

He is of the Yoruba tribe of Nigeria and also tossed to be an indigene of Lagos; the commercial state in the south western part of Nigeria.

Career

While growing up in Mushin, HG2 Filmworks found love for photography, he endorses photo taking before finally graduating his ambition to video direction.

He was additionally graphic designing, publisher and motivational speaker. That never stopped him from focusing on his major goal which was film making coupled with photography and video directing.

In 2016, HG2 Films directed 9ice‘s Aunty video. He became notable in the Nigerian entertainment industry with handling award winning music videos directions.

HG2 Films has worked with notable Nigerian musician names which includes Davido, Olamide, Rayce, Yonda, Dayo Amusa, Skiibii, Miidae, Reminisce, Destiny Boy, Airboy Rado, Dammy Krane, Kizz Daniel, D’Banj and a vast of others.

Personal Life

HG2 Films is said to be in serious relationship with his business, so the creative video director is either single or keeping his private life from the public.

Awards & Nominations

Net Worth

The Nigerian multi-talented entrepreneur, HG2 Films who has been in the business for over 10 years is credited to have an estimated net worth of $200,000 – $1.8 Million.

